A Moment in Time: “Leaving our Mark”

Dear all, As Ron and I walked through our home of 22 years before finally moving out, remnants of life there appeared everywhere. There are the markings on the doorposts where our mezuzot once hung. There’s the playing card that had fallen under a sofa. And there’s the sound of the A/C kicking in, echoing throughout the empty rooms. But what impacted us most was this chalk drawing that Maya had made outside on our porch. More than anything, this brought up profound emotions. And it made me think deeply. We all leave some kind of mark in any given moment in time. It could be an interaction we have. It could be a donation we make. It could be pollution we produce. It could be hope we instill. It could be love we foster. What mark do you want to gift to humanity? What difference will you make? When someone sees that you were there, what emotion will it evoke? And how will your soul-print on earth leave our world a better place? With love and shalom, Rabbi Zach Shapiro