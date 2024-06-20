fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Moment in Time: “Leaving our Mark”

[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

June 20, 2024
Dear all,

As Ron and I walked through our home of 22 years before finally moving out, remnants of life there appeared everywhere. There are the markings on the doorposts where our mezuzot once hung. There’s the playing card that had fallen under a sofa. And there’s the sound of the A/C kicking in, echoing throughout the empty rooms.

But what impacted us most was this chalk drawing that Maya had made outside on our porch. More than anything, this brought up profound emotions.

And it made me think deeply. We all leave some kind of mark in any given moment in time. It could be an interaction we have. It could be a donation we make. It could be pollution we produce. It could be hope we instill. It could be love we foster.

What mark do you want to gift to humanity? What difference will you make? When someone sees that you were there, what emotion will it evoke? And how will your soul-print on earth leave our world a better place?

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

A Bisl Torah – Measuring

June 20, 2024

Is it worth knowing how long we might live? Does that change the ways we might treat ourselves or each other?

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.