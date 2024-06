5x Southern California Journalism Awards Finalist!

Lisa Niver, Jewish Journal

THANK YOU! I am honored to be a FIVE TIME finalist for the 2024 66th annual Southern California Journalism Awards. I am a finalist for Online Journalist of the Year , Podcast Host and for three of my podcast interviews with Andrew McCarthy, Samantha Brown and Christie Tate. The Los Angeles Press Club stated that “The work of these journalists represents the best reporting in the region out of more than 2,300 entries submitted this year. The winners will be announced at an awards dinner gala at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, June 23, 2024.”Thank you to the Jewish Journal for 13 years of support for my writing. Congrats to all of the Jewish Journal finalists in the SoCal Journalism Awards. See them all in this article: “ Jewish Journal Nominated for 11 SoCal Journalism Awards by LA Press Club More about Lisa Niver: https://lisaniver.com/awards/