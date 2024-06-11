fbpx
Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

5x Southern California Journalism Awards Finalist!

Picture of Lisa Ellen Niver

Lisa Ellen Niver

June 11, 2024
THANK YOU! I am honored to be a FIVE TIME finalist for the 2024 66th annual Southern California Journalism Awards. I am a finalist for Online Journalist of the Year, Podcast Host and for three of my podcast interviews with Andrew McCarthy, Samantha Brown and Christie Tate. The Los Angeles Press Club stated that “The work of these journalists represents the best reporting in the region out of more than 2,300 entries submitted this year. The winners will be announced at an awards dinner gala at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, June 23, 2024.”
A5B. ONLINE JOURNALIST, independent
  • Lisa Niver, Jewish Journal
  • Meghann Cuniff, LegalAffairsandTrials.com
  • Daniel Guss, Substack
  • Nico Lang, Freelance
  • Aitana Vargas, palabra and La Opinión
K1. ANCHOR/HOST
  • Lisa Niver, Make Your Own Map Podcast
  • Ana Garcia, True Crime Daily The Podcast
  • Lyndsey Parker, Totally ‘80s Podcast
  • Michael Schneider, Clayton Davis, Jazz Tangcay, Jenelle Riley, Emily Longeretta, Variety
  • Susan Valot, Quanta Magazine Science Podcast
K4. LIFESTYLE FEATURE
  • Lisa Niver, Make Your Own Map, “How To Be Your Own B.F.F with Christie Tate
  • Robin Estrin, KCRW, “A Hanukkah miracle at Fairfax District’s Diamond Bakery”
  • Caroline Feraday, KCLU Radio, “Rare chance to fly in an historic aircraft which played a critical role in World War 2”
  • Giuliana Mayo, KCRW, “Minerva Hamilton Hoyt — tireless defender of the desert — saved Joshua Tree”
  • Giuliana Mayo, KCRW, “This fish traveled over 5000 miles to be on LA plates”
K5. PERSONALITY PROFILE/INTERVIEW, Entertainment Personalities (Over 10 Minutes)
  • Lisa Niver, Make Your Own Map,Walking with Andrew McCarthy
  • Seth Abramovitch, The Hollywood Reporter, “It Happened in Hollywood: Penelope Spheeris – ‘Wayne’s World’”
  • Scott Feinberg, The Hollywood Reporter, “‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast — ‘The Three Amigos’: Alfonso Cuarón (‘Le Pupille’), Guillermo del Toro (‘Pinocchio’) and Alejandro González Iñárritu (‘Bardo’)”
  • Angelique Jackson, Variety, “Alex Borstein on the Legacy of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ as It Ends: ‘We Launched in Such a Perfect Moment’”
  • Lyndsey Parker, Totally ’80s, “Rebel Soul: An ‘80s Conversation with Bebe Buell”
Lisa Niver and Andrew McCarthy
K6. PERSONALITY PROFILE/INTERVIEW, Non-Entertainment Personalities (Over 10 Minutes)
  • Lisa Niver, We Said Go Travel,Journey into the World of Wanderlust: Samantha Brown, Travel Goddess
  • Alex Cohen, Sara Sadhwani, Crystal Goss, Yazmin Cruz, Nathaniel Leathers, Spectrum News 1, “Inside the Issues: The Podcast ‘Marqueece Harris-Dawson’”
  • Debra Eckerling, Jewish Journal, “Chef Susan Feniger and Liz Lachman: ‘Forked,’ Food and Spiced Millet Puffs”
  • Esther D. Kustanowitz and Erin Benmoche, TheBagelReport, “Unapologetic Bagels feat. Dr. Samantha Pickette”
  • Robert Scheer, ScheerPost, “Nuclear War Imminent?”
Thank you to the Jewish Journal for 13 years of support for my writing. Congrats to all of the Jewish Journal finalists in the SoCal Journalism Awards. See them all in this article: “Jewish Journal Nominated for 11 SoCal Journalism Awards by LA Press Club
Lisa Niver has won many awards! From 2017 to 2024, in the Southern California Journalism Awards and National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards, she has won six times and been a finalist thirty times for a variety of broadcast, print, podcast and digital categories.
  • 2024 5x Finalist: Southern California Journalism Awards for Online Journalist of the Year, Podcast Host and for my podcast interviews with Andrew McCarthy, Samantha Brown and Christie Tate
  • 2023 Winner: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards Diversity in Entertainment
  • 2023 3x Finalist: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards
  • 2023 2x Finalist: Southern California Journalism Awards for Travel Reporting and Podcast Interview
  • 2022 Finalist: Southern California Journalism Awards for BOOK CRITICISM
  • 2021 Finalist: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards for Commentary Diversity/Gender and Commentary Analysis/Trend — Film
  • 2021 WinnerSouthern California Journalism Awards for TECHNOLOGY REPORTING
  • 2021 Finalist: Southern California Journalism Awards for BOOK CRITICISM
  • 2020 Winner: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards for Book Critic. See all of Lisa’s book reviews here.
  • 2020 Finalist: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards for Book Critic
  • 2020 Winner: Southern California Journalism Awards for print magazine article: Hemispheres Magazine for United Airlines
  • 2020 Five Time Finalist: Southern California Journalism awards
More about Lisa Niver: https://lisaniver.com/awards/
 
Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
