5x Southern California Journalism Awards Finalist!

Lisa Ellen Niver
If bringing the hostages home is going to take place, only Israel can be relied upon to accomplish it.
Why October 7 Is Our New Never Again
Israelis understand that Hamas’s cruelty is ultimately responsible for the tragic deaths that have occurred since Oct. 7— yes, both Jewish and Palestinian.
BREAKING: Four Hostages Rescued Alive in Gaza
IDF: “Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir Jan (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40) were rescued in a special operation by the IDF, ISA and Israel Police from 2 separate locations in the heart of Nuseirat after being kidnapped by Hamas from the Nova music festival.”
AP Analysis Finds Flaws in Gaza Health Ministry’s Numbers
Report claims the Ministry has inflated the percentage of women and children killed during the war.
LA City Councilmembers Introduce Ceasefire Resolution
Israel supporters claim the resolution is “riddled with errors and omissions”
