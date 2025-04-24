Praying for Peace in Aramaic and Hebrew in Maaloula

If you are ever in Damascus

and long for somewhere cooler,

the question that you ought to ask is:

“How do I find Maaloula?”

It’s cool, you’ll like the mountain breezes,

it’s quaint and it’s archaic,

the villagers feel close to Jesus

for they speak Aramaic.

Example. When they say: “Our Father

who art in heaven,” they

don’t use the Arabic, but rather

words Jesus used to pray.

I wonder, if they learned the Talmud

would they put on a hat,

or would they use a safety helmet

in case they fell down flat

upon their faces, since they’re speaking

a language that is dead?

Would Jesus know what they are seeking

when they say “daily bread”?

Their tongue is virtually extinct,

linguistic dinosaurus;

its meanings hardly are distinct

unless you’ve a thesaurus.

Can they, I ask, adjudicate

in Aramaic laws,

like Jews who still Talmudicate

in words the world ignores?

I hope they can, and that they manage

to keep their language stable,

to add to English, French and Spanish,

their Babel to the cable.

No word has an equivalent,

like x’s algebraic,

I hardly am ambivalent

about old Aramaic.

In Talmud study and my prayers

I use this ancient language

whose death would cause Maaloulian heirs

and Jews enormous anguish.

Shlama rabba the words expressed

by Jews since they oppose

its opposite, which that they detest,

bilingually wars’ foes,

shalom the Hebrew leitmotif

recalled by Jews, balladish,

concluding with complete belief

in peace, the core of Qaddish.

The penultimate verse of the Qaddish is for shlama rabba, two Aramaic words that mean “great peace.” The last verse is a prayer for shalom, the Hebrew word for peace:

יְהֵא שְׁלָמָא רַבָּא מִן שְׁמַיָּא וְחַיִּים עָלֵינוּ וְעַל כָּל יִשרָאֵל. וְאִמְרוּ אָמֵן: [קהל: אמן]

Let there be shlama rabba, great peace, from heaven and life on us and on all Israel, and let us say amen

עוֹשה שָׁלוֹם בִּמְרומָיו הוּא יַעֲשה שָׁלום עָלֵינוּ וְעַל כָּל יִשרָאֵל וְאִמְרוּ אָמֵן: [קהל: אמן]

Let him make shalom, peace, in His high places, He will make shalom, peace, on us and on all Israel, and they will say amen.

In “Ancient Syrian Town Seeks Interfaith After Long War.”” NYT, 4/15/25, Ben Hubbard and Hwaida Saad write:

Inside a centuries-old monastery atop a mountain in western Syria, a priest swung an incense holder on a chain, led his flock in melodic chants and delivered a timeless sermon on the importance of loving one’s neighbor.

But when the congregation gathered for coffee after the service, their current worries surfaced, about how peaceful Syria’s future would be.

Would the Islamist rebels who ousted the strongman Bashar al-Assad in December ban pork and alcohol, impose modest dress on women or limit Christian worship? Would the new security forces protect Christians from attacks by Muslim extremists?

“Nothing has happened that makes you feel that things are better,” said Mirna Haddad, one of the churchgoers.

“Hanging these bells provided relief to people,” Father Barkil said. “In the end, they are the voice of God.”