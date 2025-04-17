A Laundry List of Bitterness – A poem for Maror

…with bitter herbs they shall eat it. ~ Exodus 12:8

This bitterness, usually horseradish

is for the memory of building cities.

in a place where the locals refuse to

acknowledge we were ever there.

This bitterness, which could have been

a type of dandelion is for the names

erased from Egyptian cornerstones.

This bitterness, matching in volume the

size of in olive, is for our ancestors’ feet

that walked out of Egypt, but died in the

desert before reaching the promised land.

This bitterness, eaten over a few minutes

before dousing it with sweet mortar

is for the people who erase slaves’ names

from Federal websites. Harriet Tubman

may not appear next to the electronic

documentation of the Underground Railroad

but she’ll always hold space in this poem.

This bitterness, it shouldn’t be cooked

or mixed with anything, just raw bitterness

is for our cousins who take space in that

promised land, surrounded by neighbors

who re-write history every day.

This quaint bitterness on our plates

every seder, by law, by tradition is for

an explosion of unwelcome news –

our melting planet, our missiles, our

invaded borders, our suddenly

Greenland and Canada are problems.

This bitterness

of which there is no shortage –

Are you tasting it on your tongue

long enough?

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 28 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net