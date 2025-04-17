Counting to the Next Festival on Sinai Mountain

Each of the Haggadah’s four sons reveals

himself by his expressions,

all four questions are like seals

confirmed by their confessions.

The wise one reveals that he is wise

with services that he

performs on Passover, the highs

he gets from liberty.

The wicked one reveals he’s not

a good man, using reason

to justify opposing what

Jews do, supporting treason.

The simple one reveals that he’s

less simple than we think,

since he is as inclined to please

as all the wine we drink.

The son who asks no questions shows

an open mind he closes

to learning, since he thinks he knows

far more than he supposes.

Three sons are what they say, the fourth

what he does As we

stretch to all four sons our kind hand forth,

we hope all will agree,

that during fifty days we’re counting,

focused on the next

great festival on Sinai mountain,

where we received the text

providing answers to questions asked

by only three sons, while

one does not ask, from answers masked,

but hopefully will smile

when saying “cheese,” cheered by cheesecake,

once Omer days are counted

by Shavuot; for Sinai’s sake

we smile, Sinai remounted.