How to Build Your Brand & Your Dating Profile ft. Aliza Licht

This week, your schmuckgirls are back with a very special and interesting guest but of course they start you off with their weekly updates. Marla and Libby share about their Passover holiday and what they broke the holiday with and discuss fun upcoming plans. Post-Passover catch-up includes indulging in food, quality time with loved ones, and upcoming events like FIDF gala and anniversary cruise.

They then welcome best-selling author and award-winning marketer, Aliza Licht! (0:09:23) She starts off sharing about how one blind date has turned into her 24+ year marriage and her unexpected shift from pre-med to fashion and PR. (0:18:26) – Aliza then shares about how she worked through multiple roles in fashion industry, taking risks to follow dreams and eventually ran a huge Instagram page known as DKNY PR Girl. (0:21:51) – She then discusses her move into starting her own podcast and crazy stories of how she unintentionally got her guests talking about topics they weren’t supposed to. (0:31:49) – The trio then discuss about personal branding and how to stand out on social media. (0:37:04) – Aliza then shares about how she’s worked to balance her brand with her desire to speak up for her community and how she faced backlash for not staying silent after October 7th. (0:53:47) – In the fun world of dating, Aliza analyzes Marla’s Hinge profile and gives tips on how to optimize your personal brand on dating apps.

You can follow Aliza on Instagram @alizalichtxo and Schmuckboys @schmuckboysofficial.