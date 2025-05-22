“Get Ya Hotdog Influencer Here!” ft. Jonah Fialkow aka @jewishjonah

This week on Schmuckboys, Marla and Libby start of sharing a bit about what they’ve been up to the last few weeks including a funny yet stressful situation when Libby’s phone almost got eaten by a bus. The two then welcome their guest for this week Jonah Fialkow aka JewishJonah on Instagram.

Jonah shares about his journey being a diehard Cubs fan who transformed a summer job at Wrigley Field into a thriving content creation career. Starting as a vendor at 18, he shares his story of gaining unexpected fame with videos showcasing the behind-the-scenes world of sports and music events. Jonah talks about how he has reached fans worldwide, connecting them to Wrigley Field and the Cubs in surprising ways, inspiring Halloween costumes and public recognition.

The group continues with an engaging discussions on cultural identity and the power of social media influence. Jonah, shares how his connection to Judaism has evolved over time. With a social media handle like “Jewish Jonah,” he candidly talks about embracing his identity despite initial concerns from his family and how even though his content wasn’t Jewish related, he felt compelled to speak up. They then explore the dynamics of dating across different cities, and end with a funny challenge where the girls make Jonah be a vendor for foods that you most likely wouldn’t find at a baseball game.

Follow Jonah @jewishjonah and Schmuckboys @schmuckboysofficial on Instagram.