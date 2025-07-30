Influencing the Creator Economy ft. Gigi Robinson

fbpx
July 29, 2025

After a brief summer hiatus Marla and Libby are back with some very exciting updates. Marla shares a huge turn of events in her relationship updates and how a canceled trip to Israel turned into spontaneous decision to explore France instead. Libby shares about a fun cruise and an unexpected meaningful conversation with strangers. 

The girls introduce Gigi Robinson, a dynamic digital creator and personal branding expert. Gigi shares her humorous and unexpected love story that began during a last minute New Year’s celebration , illustrating how love can find you when you’re least prepared. She also explores the journey of building a personal brand through platforms like LinkedIn, sharing practical advice about creating authentic online presences. They also talk about antisemitism in social media and how they’ve dealt with it. Gigi shares tips on how to help empower individuals to become influential in their fields, emphasizing the impact of meaningful work over mere metrics. 

You can find Gigi on social media @itsgigirobinson and Schmuckboys @schmuckboysofficial. 

Potpourri of Bad News…for Jews

July 27, 2025

What we have here is antisemitism as surrealism. Paint the crooked contours and you have a Salvador Dalí. He, apparently, had no fondness for Jews, either.

Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Denise Eger: Retired … Only More Active

July 25, 2025

In addition to writing, Eger’s focus has been her executive coaching practice: tutoring rabbis, ministers and non-profit executives – on Zoom – all over the U.S. and Canada. Since March, she has also been the interim executive director for A Wider Bridge.

She’s 13. She’s Jewish. And This Is What Found Her

July 25, 2025

When my 13-year-old daughter forwarded me a number of posts she’d seen on Instagram—accusing Israel of genocide, twisting history into propaganda, and riddled with the same tired antisemitic tropes—I was shaken.

Tisha b’Av: Birthday of Grief and Truth

July 24, 2025

Anyone touched by the Holocaust or the events of Oct. 7 has had their hearts broken apart. Tisha b’Av is but another opportunity to allow the tears of our inner Mikveh (Divine spiritual bath) to flow once again, releasing all that fills our souls.

A Bisl Torah — Detours

July 24, 2025

As we meet each curve in the road, God’s gentle guidance will lead us to where we are meant to go.

Print Issue: Bringing Back the Young Zionists | July 25, 2025

July 24, 2025

The end goal isn’t just to make Zionism defensible — it’s to make it compelling. To make it something young people want to own, not inherit. And that means answering the question that has haunted this entire conversation: What is the value proposition?

