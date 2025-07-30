Influencing the Creator Economy ft. Gigi Robinson

After a brief summer hiatus Marla and Libby are back with some very exciting updates. Marla shares a huge turn of events in her relationship updates and how a canceled trip to Israel turned into spontaneous decision to explore France instead. Libby shares about a fun cruise and an unexpected meaningful conversation with strangers.

The girls introduce Gigi Robinson, a dynamic digital creator and personal branding expert. Gigi shares her humorous and unexpected love story that began during a last minute New Year’s celebration , illustrating how love can find you when you’re least prepared. She also explores the journey of building a personal brand through platforms like LinkedIn, sharing practical advice about creating authentic online presences. They also talk about antisemitism in social media and how they’ve dealt with it. Gigi shares tips on how to help empower individuals to become influential in their fields, emphasizing the impact of meaningful work over mere metrics.

You can find Gigi on social media @itsgigirobinson and Schmuckboys @schmuckboysofficial.