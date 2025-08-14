fbpx

Finding Mental Fortitude ft. Parker Yablon & Sam Panitch aka Elevation Nation

Libby and Marla are back this week with their usual updates, what they've been up to the last couple weeks, Marla shares about her birthday and the two of them jokingly remind the audience that Marla isn't single anymore even though it's talked about...
Picture of Schmuckboys Marla & Libby

Schmuckboys Marla & Libby

August 13, 2025

Libby and Marla are back this week with their usual updates, what they’ve been up to the last couple weeks, Marla shares about her birthday and the two of them jokingly remind the audience that Marla isn’t single anymore even though it’s talked about in the episode since it was recorded before her and Josh got back together. They then welcome their guests, Parker and Sam from Elevation Nation. Parker shares about how him and his wife met and then shift to how him and Sam met and started working together. They share a funny story about how they didn’t actually like each other at first. The duo then share about their Jewish identity growing up and how it’s evolved post October 7th as well as navigating having public profiles that double as their professional ones. The group then talks a lot about modern dating, how girls should approach guys at a bar and the struggle men face of how to settle down when they don’t feel financially stable. The group ends with a game where Parker and Libby take turns asking their respective co-host (Sam and Marla), why they think they are still single. 

 

You can find Parker and Sam on instagram @_elevationnation.

