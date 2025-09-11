fbpx

Confessions of a Bukharian Comedian ft. Natan Badalov

Marla and Libby are back with another episode of Schmuckboys. This week the duo start with their updates of the week. Libby shares about how her and Jack are celebrating one year of marriage. And the two talk about the exciting news of having a...
Picture of Schmuckboys Marla & Libby

Schmuckboys Marla & Libby

September 11, 2025

Marla and Libby are back with another episode of Schmuckboys. This week the duo start with their updates of the week. Libby shares about how her and Jack are celebrating one year of marriage. And the two talk about the exciting news of having a Schmuckboys billboard in Nashville. The two then welcome their guest, comedian Natan Badalov!

Things get off to a deep start, Natan sharing about a recent break up and how he’s grown from it and the importance of knowing what you’re looking for. The group talks about dating in NYC, and the trouble with comparing your relationship to others. They then chat a bit about the Bukharian Jewish communities and the cultural differences between different types of Jews. 

Natan then talks about how he got into his comedy career and kept going even when it was difficult. He shares about being grateful for his family’s support. The group talks about the societal expectations for careers, especially with immigrant parents.  They then chat about Natan’s upcoming comedy special which released on September 2nd! They continue on talking about Judaism and the pressure to marry Jewish, and the lack of representation of certain types of Jews in comedy. 

The group then talks about combatting misinformation and antisemitism online and how to find the balance between voicing community support while still focusing on bringing comedy to the space. 

They end with a quick game, and asking Natan what he thinks his definition of a  Schmuckboy is.

You can find Natan on all social platforms @natanbadalov and his comedy special CONNECT THE DOTS is out now on YouTube!

