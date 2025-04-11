fbpx
Make Up & Mikvahs ft. Allison Chait aka Shabbos Brushups

This week Libby and Marla are bringing you a guest that might look familiar to you but before they get into that, they share some life updates! Libby reminisces on the anniversary of Jack's proposal while Marla delivers a surprising twist in her...
Schmuckboys Marla & Libby

April 10, 2025

This week Libby and Marla are bringing you a guest that might look familiar to you but before they get into that, they share some life updates! Libby reminisces on the anniversary of Jack’s proposal while Marla delivers a surprising twist in her dating life. The two then discuss Passover, sharing stories and strong opinions on Passover foods. 

They then welcome make up artist, Allison Chait aka Shabbos Brush Ups. The three then explore the beauty industry with a unique twist—Shabbos makeup. Allison discusses how religious guidelines intertwine with beauty routines, and how that shapes a Jewish woman’s identity? She also talks about the transformative power of spiritual rituals like the mikvah, and how she’s helped women feel more comfortable in participating. 

Allison then shares about the positive experience she had at a makeup show where she received much more love than hate. The group ends with a fun game and of course asking Allison to describe a Schmuckboys.

 

You can follow Allison @shabbosbrushups on Instagram. 

