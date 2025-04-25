Should We Stop Helping Africa?

Right now, Israel is going through one of the most painful and complex moments in its modern history. Our name is being dragged through the mud. Antisemitism is rising in ways we never imagined we’d see again in our lifetimes. And for those of us working every day to make a real, lasting difference in the world — it hurts.

It hurts to feel like the world has turned its back on us.

And in moments like these, I’ve asked myself — quietly, painfully: Should we stop?

Should we stop helping? Stop giving? Should we pull back from our work in Africa, where my organization, Innovation: Africa, has spent the last 17 years bringing clean water and solar energy to remote villages — reaching more than 5.7 million people so far?

There are days it feels tempting. After all, many of the people we help have never heard of Israel. Many probably never will. And with so much hatred directed at us—what’s the point?

But here’s what I keep coming back to:

We don’t help because it’s popular.

We don’t give because we’re loved.

We do it because it’s who we are.

We are still that people

Like so many other Israeli and Jewish organizations, we keep showing up. We keep doing the work — even when it’s hard. Even when no one is watching.

In some of the most remote places in Africa — places with no running water, no electricity, no schools — I’ve seen what Israeli innovation can do. Solar energy powers pumps that pull clean water from the ground. Israeli drip irrigation helps families grow crops. Communities are transformed. Dignity is restored.

Sometimes, we don’t just improve lives — we save them.

And yes, in some of those villages, I’ve seen Israeli flags waved in gratitude. Not because we asked. Not because they knew our story. But because they felt our intention.

So again, I ask: Should we stop?

Or should we remember that we’re part of a bigger story—one that goes all the way back to our beginnings?

In Genesis 12:3, God speaks to Abraham and makes a promise: “And through you, all the families of the earth shall be blessed.”

This is who we are. This is our calling. Our responsibility.

We don’t get to stop being a blessing when it’s inconvenient.

We don’t get to turn off our compassion because the world turns its back.

That verse — that promise — doesn’t come with conditions. It’s not about applause or approval. It’s about doing what’s right, even when it’s hard. Especially when it’s hard.

The world might not stand with us — but we still stand for something

I know the pain many of us are feeling right now. I feel it too. We see the hate. We hear the silence from those we thought were our friends. And yes, it can be exhausting to keep giving when we feel so judged.

But this is the time to remember who we are.

Our greatest export isn’t just technology. It’s our values. Our purpose.

It’s tikkun olam, in the truest sense.

So no, we won’t stop. Not now. Not ever.

Because this is what it means to be a light unto the nations.

Because even if the world forgets who we are — we won’t.

Let them say what they will.

We’ll keep drilling wells.

We’ll keep saving lives.

We’ll keep showing up with humility, with kindness, and with strength.

Not because we have to.

Because we were chosen to.

Sivan Yaari is founder & CEO of Innovation: Africa.