Recipes to Celebrate World Baking Day

The third Sunday in May is World Baking Day. The best way to celebrate is to bake with, or for, family, friends or neighbors.

Chef Shimi Aaron loves his homemade Makolet bread.

“It reminds me of being a child growing up and having ‘Makolet’ (grocery shop) bread,” Aaron told the Journal. “It was delivered fresh every morning, and [it] was so delicious that I would eat half a loaf by myself.”

He added, “I created this recipe so everyone can make their own bread loaf at home quickly and without feeling that it’s too much work.”

Makolet Bread by Shimi Aaron

525 ml (2 cups and two ounces) room temp water

14 g (2 packets) instant yeast @redstaryeast

50 g (4 Tbsp) white granulated sugar

1 egg

500 g (4 cups) bread flour

500 g (4 cups) all-purpose flour

2 Tbsp table salt

50 ml (3 Tbsp) olive oil

1 tsp nigella seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

Plus 1 more egg +1 yolk for brushing

In a mixing bowl, combine water, yeast and sugar, and let it activate for 15 minutes. Using the dough hook, on speed number 2, start mixing the flour, salt, olive oil and egg into a smooth soft dough. When the dough is ready, add the nigella and cumin seeds, and keep kneading for another minute. Place in an oiled bowl and cover with a clean kitchen, towel or a plastic bag.

Lightly dust your surface. Divide the dough into two equal pieces and start rolling each one with a rolling pin. Then start rolling the dough into a roulade (or pinwheel). Using two loaf pans that are oil sprayed, place each roulade in it and cover again for an hour. Meanwhile, preheat your oven to 355°F.

Whisk the egg and yolk and brush the bread generously with the egg wash.

Bake the bread for 35 to 40 minutes.

Take it out of the oven and let it rest for at least 45 minutes before slicing it.

“Biscotti cookies are so easy to make and are the perfect dunker cookie for your coffee,” Sivan Kobi, founder of Sivan’s Kitchen, told the Journal.

Kobi’s recipe will give you about three full trays of biscotti (about 60 cookies).

“Orange juice can be substituted for water, if needed,” she said. “Nuts and dried fruit can be substituted for whatever you choose.”

Sivan Kobi’s Biscotti Cookies

3 cups of all-purpose flour (430 grams)

1 Tbsp baking powder (10 grams)

3/4 cup sugar (128 grams)

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 full cup of raw hazelnuts (not chopped, whole)

1/2 cup of raw pecans (can be chopped or whole)

1 cup of diced dried apricots

1/2 cup of dairy free chocolate chunks

1/2 cup of slivered raw almonds

1/2 cup Currant raisins

1 whole large egg

1 cup plus 1/4 of orange juice

Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add chopped nuts and dried fruit to the dry ingredients; mix well.

In a small bowl, beat the egg and orange juice together.

Pour the egg mixture into the dry ingredients and mix until combined. The dough will be sticky.

Wet your palms with water and divide the dough into three equal parts. Shape each portion into a log and flatten them on the prepared baking sheet. Ensure the logs are flattened to your desired thickness for the biscotti.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown.

Once cooled completely, use a serrated knife to cut the biscotti into 1/3 inch thick slices.

Place the biscotti slices flat on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Rebake the biscotti for an additional 15 minutes to crisp them up.

Allow the biscotti to cool completely before serving. If needed, bake for a few extra minutes for extra crispiness.

Enjoy your homemade biscotti!

For a healthy, wholesome treat, try Sarah Zulauf’s Gluten-Free Carrot Cake.

“Baking is my love language, whether I am baking for family or customers.” – Sarah Zulauf

“Baking is my love language, whether I am baking for family or customers,” Zulauf, the founder of Sarah’s Organic Gourmet, told the Journal. “It’s always a celebration and when I can nourish and celebrate in my corner of the world.”

Zulauf’s goodies are available at Bibi’s Bakery and Cafe on W. Pico Blvd. in Los Angeles.

Sarah Zulauf’s Gluten-Free Carrot Cake

8-12 servings

Cake:

1/2 cup avocado oil, melted, plus more for pans

3 cups almond flour, plus more for dusting pans

1 1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp ground cloves

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp baking soda

3 large eggs

1 1/4 cups date or coconut sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 cups carrots, peeled, coarsely shredded, squeezed firmly to expel excess water

Frosting:

8 oz. cream cheese, room temperature (for dairy free use Tofutti cream cheese)

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter or Earth Balance, room temperature

2 cups gluten-free powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

Pinch of kosher salt

Cake:

Preheat the oven to 350°. Grease two 8″ parchment-lined round cake pans with oil, then dust with almond flour, tapping out excess.

Whisk salt, baking powder, cloves, cinnamon, ginger, baking soda, and remaining 3 cups flour in a medium bowl.

Using an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat eggs and sugar in a large bowl for 5-7 minutes. The mixture should be more than tripled in volume and hold a ribbon for several seconds when drizzled over itself. (Beating the eggs thoroughly in this stage goes a long way toward creating an aerated, light crumb, which is critical when using gluten-free ingredients.) Beat in the vanilla.

Toss carrots and remaining ½ cup oil together in another medium bowl.

Reduce mixer speed to low. Add flour mixture in three additions, alternating between carrot mixture and egg mixture; beat well after each addition.

Divide batter between prepared pans. Bake cake for about 33-36 minutes. When the cake is lightly browned across the top, a tester inserted into the center comes out clean and the top springs back when gently poked, it’s done. Let it cool for 10 minutes. Carefully run a knife around the edges of the pans to release the cake; invert onto a wire rack. Let cool completely.

Frosting and Assembly:

Using an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat cream cheese and butter in a large bowl, scraping down as needed, until very smooth; about 2 minutes. Reduce the mixer speed to low and add powdered sugar. Beat until combined. Add vanilla and salt and increase speed to medium-high. Beat, scraping down occasionally, until light and airy, about 4 minutes. Chill 10 minutes, if needed, to stiffen slightly to a spreadable consistency.

Arrange one cake round, domed side down, on a large plate or platter. Cover top and sides with one-third of the frosting. Top with remaining cake layer, domed side up. Coat top and sides with remaining frosting.

Note: Cake can be made three days ahead of time. Cover with a cake dome and chill. I keep this in the refrigerator.