It’s the humiliation.

The glee.

The intention.

To describe the horrible and unspeakable sexual violence committed by Hamas on Oct. 7, we don’t need adjectives like horrible and unspeakable.

Even verbs like “rape” can’t do the trick.

To do justice, it is the nouns that count.

The nails in the vaginas.

The solo breast on the ground.

The blood stains in the sweats.

The metal branding on skin.

The bullets that smashed faces.

The screams.

The fear.

The terror.

Maybe, above all, the videos.

The videos.

From the rapists themselves.

Videos for the planet.

Videos, videos, videos.

Pride.

Cruelty.

Eagerness.

In the new film “Screams Before Silence,” that is what I remember most— nouns.

The victims.

The flowers.

The tears.

The memories for all nights.

Oct. 7.

The humiliation, the glee, the intention.

The evidence.

The silence.