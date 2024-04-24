Campus Rioters are not Just Dangerous and Antisemitic. They’re Also Phony.

What started several months ago with calls for a ceasefire in Gaza has morphed into rabid protests against…what, exactly?

Certainly not the war in Gaza. Israeli troops have evacuated most of Gaza, humanitarian aid has been flowing in, and while Benjamin Netanyahu keeps promising that the IDF will enter Rafah at some point, his actions speak louder than his bluster.

In fact, one can argue that the ugliest thing happening in Gaza right now is the continuing horror of Israeli hostages being held captive for over 200 days by the terror group Hamas.

So, if you’re a college student looking for a noble cause, I can’t think of a nobler one than “Let the Hostages Go!”

Imagine for a second if instead of “Hamas we love you” and “We support your rockets” and “Burn Tel Aviv to the ground,” the protesters setting up “liberation zones” at Columbia and other campuses would direct their anger at Hamas, with banners and chants calling to “Liberate the Hostages, Don’t Wait Another Day!”

What these protesters miss is that it’s not enough to have the “optics” of justice-seeking warriors unafraid to take on the police and get arrested– as in the heady days of protests against the Vietnam War on those same campuses many moons ago.

It’s not enough to set up tents and play drums and yell for hours trying to convince the world you’ve had it up to here with that uniquely horrible country Israel.

To come across as authentic, a cause also needs a minimal level of credibility.

These leftist groups lost their credibility right after Hamas massacred 1200 Israelis on Oct. 7– before any war started in Gaza. Instead of condemning the carnage, they brazenly defended it in the name of “resistance” and “liberation.”

The protests now roiling our campuses and terrifying Jewish students have never been about a war or about the Palestinians. The war was the ideal pretext for protesters to unleash years of pent-up rage against Jews and Israel and everything they hate about the West. The riots are anti-America as much as they are anti-Israel.

If they truly cared about justice, these aspiring activists might have paid attention to the millions upon millions of refugees living in misery and hunger in places like Afghanistan, Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Ethiopia and Iraq. A quick Google search would have given them all the information they needed to feed their outrage.

Instead, they have directed their fury at Jewish students (who live 6,000 miles away from Israel), at elite universities and their feckless leaders afraid to take them on, at the United States, at Western civilization, at law enforcement, at Zionists, at anyone not buying their self-righteous rebel act.

It’s understandable that we’re focusing at the moment on maintaining safety and containing the spread of rioting before things get out of hand. But as we confront this frenzy of hate, let’s not overlook the hypocrisy and the phoniness.

These protesters don’t deserve the status of noble warriors. They are phony rebels. They couldn’t care less about human suffering, let alone the suffering of Palestinians. Indeed, they have been eerily silent for years while Palestinians have suffered their worst oppression in places like Jordan and Lebanon. Those “other” Palestinians never mattered, just as the millions of refugees around the world don’t matter, because they have no connection to the world’s ultimate oppressors—white Jews.

No wonder so many of these groups went berserk right after Hamas committed the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. They couldn’t swallow the possibility that big, bad Jews would enter the oppressed class, even for a day or two.

We shouldn’t fall for the trap of “genuine criticism” of Israel. These protests have nothing to do with criticism. No one has ever claimed that Israel is perfect or that it doesn’t make its share of blunders. In fact, you’ll find the biggest demonstrations against the Israeli government in Israel itself. If ever there was a country that didn’t need more piling on, it would be Israel.

The fact that the international community, starting with the United Nations, condemns Israel more than all other nations combined tells us plenty not about Israel but about the international community.

The fact that protesters on college campuses have reserved their biggest rage for the world’s most condemned nation tells us plenty not about Israel but about the protesters. It tells us, among other things, that they are the ultimate conformists.

As we contain the intimidation and assault on Jewish students that have turned our campuses into danger zones, anxious Jewish students should not be fooled by the optics of protest. The rioters in their midst are not justice warriors who want peace in Gaza. They are reckless blowhards pretending to be rebels and picking on the world’s easiest target.

In other words, the haters who are trying to scare you are a bunch of phonies.