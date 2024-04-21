Now that the Masks are Off at Columbia, the Legal Gloves Must Come Off

It’s hard to imagine a silver lining from the anti-Israel frenzy that is now sweeping through the Columbia University campus and streets of New York. These are some of the chants that now greet Jewish students on a daily basis:

“Hamas we love you. We support your rockets too!”

“Al-Qassam you make us proud! Take another soldier out!”

“We say justice, you say how? Burn Tel Aviv to the ground!”

“Red, black, green, and white, we support Hamas’ fight!”

As Jewish students were walking back to their dorms last night, after gathering on campus with Israeli flags while singing the peace song “One Day” by Matisyahu, they were met with delightful chants such as: “Yehoodim, yehoodi, f**k you,” “Stop killing children” and “Go Back to Poland.”

It’s gotten so bad that a prominent rabbi at Columbia, Elie Buechler, took the drastic step Sunday of warning Jewish students to go home and not return to campus because of “extreme antisemitism” at the Ivy league school.

Asking Jewish college students to stay home for their own safety is next level urgency, especially for those of us who love America. It’s more than disappointing. It’s disheartening.

But is there a silver lining to this madness?

Only one that I can see: The masks are completely off and the truth is completely naked. This kind of truth brings clarity.

The Jew-hatred we’re seeing these days is not just rabid and creepy and spooky and scary. It’s also unequivocal. It doesn’t lend itself to the kind of nuance and complexity so many of us enjoy when we debate issues.

This hate has nothing to do with debate– it is hate that aims to crush. Just as Israelis are facing that level of hate, so are the Jewish students at Columbia and elsewhere.

Relying on the university and law enforcement to protect Jewish students, as we’ve seen recently to our dismay, is necessary but far from sufficient.

To really make an impact, we need something more fundamental, something long-term, something that will compel universities to take real action. Specifically, we need Congress to take the gloves off and step in with the power of the law.

“Campus antisemitism can be prevented if those who have the duty and power to enforce a university’s policy exercise this power in good faith,” legal expert Nathan Lewin wrote last year on JNS. “Thus, Congress should impose federal legal liability on individual officials at federally funded institutions who have the authority to enforce preventive measures but knowingly fail to do so.”

Lewin, a Washington, D.C., attorney with a Supreme Court practice who has taught at leading national law schools including Harvard, Columbia and Georgetown, was making the crucial point that it’s a lot more effective to sue university officials than universities.

“Lawsuits and administrative actions against the universities face significant legal obstacles,” he writes. “Universities retain costly top-tier counsel and mount defenses to protect their federal funding, which is commonly preserved by settlements that have meager practical effect.”

To have a real chance of protecting Jewish students against harassment, he advises that Congress “should enact a law that entitles any student at a federally funded institution who has suffered antisemitic harassment or violence, complained to university officials, and been ignored to sue the relevant officials personally in a federal court.”

This would be a law with teeth, a law that establishes consequences for the very people whose duty it is to protect Jewish students.

Who should lead the way? The same White House that released this statement today:

“While every American has the right to peaceful protest, calls for violence and physical intimidation targeting Jewish students and the Jewish community are blatantly Antisemitic, unconscionable, and dangerous – they have absolutely no place on any college campus, or anywhere in the United States of America. And echoing the rhetoric of terrorist organizations, especially in the wake of the worst massacre committed against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, is despicable. We condemn these statements in the strongest terms.”

But condemnations are not enough. If the Biden administration is serious about fighting the scourge of antisemitism on college campuses, it should form an emergency committee with experts like Nathan Lewin to look for real solutions. And major Jewish organizations should jump in and lobby for such a law.

In the meantime, as the festival of Jew hatred continues, it’s important to reiterate that these campus protests are not about free speech. As I read recently, “Freedom of expression is an essential part of university life, but it does not include intimidation. Conduct that threatens, harasses or denigrates others for any reason is unacceptable.”

Those words came from a “University Statement on Academic Integrity” at the beginning of a documentary on the alarming rise in antisemitism at a certain U.S. university. That university was Columbia, that film was “Columbia Unbecoming,” and the year it came out was 2004.

Reminding us once again that great principles are useless unless they’re enforced.