Tabernacle of Peace

Hearing Elvis still lives, Paul McCartney is dead,
and the Jews were the ones who blew up the Twin Towers,
I think that the world has a hole in its head
and needs to be buried—-but please don’t send flowers.
Write eulogies for it, reminding us what
it was like before it had begun to implode,
then turn it into compost, until it’s as hot
as it was before becoming as becoming as an abode.
Once all of the compost is scattered around,
the earth will organically be resurrected,
recomposing in silence surreally the sound
made by Elvis and Paul, while the Jews who’re suspected
of blowing up Towers will rise from the soil,
as Ezekiel predicted, and, as he once reckoned,
the earth will revive, till we run out of oil,
or nuke bombs exploding it all in one second.
Truth is a force that can help us all to soar,
just as Philippe Petit did between giant Towers
troping on a tightrope, most amazingly, before
both Towers were demolished by islamistic powers;
remembered, although they can’t be repaired
just as can’t by false lies be the factual truth,
unlike the Temple when prophetically compared
by Amos to non-suckers’ Sukkah booth,
or Wisława Szymborska, the dead Polish poet,
who cannot be by means of A. I. resurrected.
Since life depends on breath God gave Adam, when we blow it
its nucleus may not by means of A.I. be protected.
The good news is that on Sukkot all Jews recall how Amos
prayed for the Temple to be in great peace restored,
our nation hoping desperately that all foes who defame us
will by all other nations be deplored, not damnably ignored.
Amos 9:11 states:
בַּיּ֣וֹם הַה֔וּא אָקִ֛ים אֶת־סֻכַּ֥ת דָּוִ֖יד הַנֹּפֶ֑לֶת וְגָדַרְתִּ֣י אֶת־פִּרְצֵיהֶ֗ן וַהֲרִֽסֹתָיו֙ אָקִ֔ים וּבְנִיתִ֖יהָכִּימֵ֥י עוֹלָֽם׃
On that day I will set up again the fallen tabernacle of David: I will mend its breaches and restore its ruins and will build it firm as in the days of old.
Gershon Hepner is a poet who has written over 25,000 poems on subjects ranging from music to literature, politics to Torah. He grew up in England and moved to Los Angeles in 1976. Using his varied interests and experiences, he has authored dozens of papers in medical and academic journals, and authored “Legal Friction: Law, Narrative, and Identity Politics in Biblical Israel.” He can be reached at gershonhepner@gmail.com.