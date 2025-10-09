Tabernacle of Peace

Hearing Elvis still lives, Paul McCartney is dead,

and the Jews were the ones who blew up the Twin Towers,

I think that the world has a hole in its head

and needs to be buried—-but please don’t send flowers.

Write eulogies for it, reminding us what

it was like before it had begun to implode,

then turn it into compost, until it’s as hot

as it was before becoming as becoming as an abode.

Once all of the compost is scattered around,

the earth will organically be resurrected,

recomposing in silence surreally the sound

made by Elvis and Paul, while the Jews who’re suspected

of blowing up Towers will rise from the soil,

as Ezekiel predicted, and, as he once reckoned,

the earth will revive, till we run out of oil,

or nuke bombs exploding it all in one second.

Truth is a force that can help us all to soar,

just as Philippe Petit did between giant Towers

troping on a tightrope, most amazingly, before

both Towers were demolished by islamistic powers;

remembered, although they can’t be repaired

just as can’t by false lies be the factual truth,

unlike the Temple when prophetically compared

by Amos to non-suckers’ Sukkah booth,

or Wisława Szymborska, the dead Polish poet,

who cannot be by means of A. I. resurrected.

Since life depends on breath God gave Adam, when we blow it

its nucleus may not by means of A.I. be protected.

The good news is that on Sukkot all Jews recall how Amos

prayed for the Temple to be in great peace restored,

our nation hoping desperately that all foes who defame us

will by all other nations be deplored, not damnably ignored.

Amos 9:11 states:

בַּיּ֣וֹם הַה֔וּא אָקִ֛ים אֶת־סֻכַּ֥ת דָּוִ֖יד הַנֹּפֶ֑לֶת וְגָדַרְתִּ֣י אֶת־פִּרְצֵיהֶ֗ן וַהֲרִֽסֹתָיו֙ אָקִ֔ים וּבְנִיתִ֖יהָכִּימֵ֥י עוֹלָֽם׃

On that day I will set up again the fallen tabernacle of David: I will mend its breaches and restore its ruins and will build it firm as in the days of old.