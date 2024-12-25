Hanukkah’s Light Brigade

Antiochus Epiphanes

declared: “Let’s sacrifice a pig,”

and in the holy sanctuaries

took steps to be the biggest wig,

far greater than the Jewish God

who hates the smell and taste of swine,

declaring thus the first jihad

against the Jews of Palestine.

The Maccabees were very brave,

abhorring gifts of pagan porkers;

like Britons, none would be a slave,

these ancestors of most New Yorkers.

“No pig,” they said, “God disapproves,

because for show it never chews

cud, and though has four split hooves,

it’s hazer trayf for all frum Jews.”

So… Judas Maccabeus fought

in the pro-Zion premier league!

versus anti-Torah tort,

of Antiochus, anti-Shemite Greek,

most unlike Cyrus, quite unwilling

to be like Japheth in the Tent,

old Noah’s blessing not fulfilling —

I think in Gen. 9:27 it meant.

On Hanukkah we all remember

how Jews prevented pagan porcine

pest in Kislev, Jews’ December,

recalling, too, how, man-of-warsome,

miracles by God helped win

a war against what He forbade;

like Maccabees we Jews dimin-

ish darkness, eight-night Light Brigade.

The name Japheth is associated with the Greek Titan Iapetos, who was the ancestor of the Hellenic peoples, perhaps identified as such in Gen. 9:27:

אֱלֹהִים֙ לְיֶ֔פֶת וְיִשְׁכֹּ֖ן בְּאׇֽהֳלֵי־שֵׁ֑ם וִיהִ֥י כְנַ֖עַן עֶ֥בֶד לָֽמוֹ׃

May God enlarge Japeth (and make him beautiful), and let him dwell in the tents of Shem, and let Canaan be a slave to them.”

The Netsiv (Rabbi Naphtali Tsvi Belin) explained that this verse may be a prediction of the Persian emperor Cyrus’ encouragement of the Judeans to return to Judea and rebuild the temple that Nebuchadnezzar had destroyed.