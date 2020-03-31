March 31, 2020

Pandemic Times Episode 12: Jay Sanderson on how the crisis is changing the Jewish world

BY Jewish Journal | Mar 31, 2020 | The David Suissa Podcast

Jay Sanderson, the head of the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, talks about change, “three buckets” and crisis management.

How do we manage our lives during the Coronavirus crisis? How do we keep our sanity? How do we use this quarantine to bring out the best in ourselves? Tune in every day and share your stories with podcast@jewishjournal.com.

