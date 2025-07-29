Four Dead in Midtown Manhattan Shooting, Including NYPD Officer

A uniformed New York Police Department (NYPD) officer and three civilians were killed Monday evening in a mass shooting at a high-rise office building in Midtown Manhattan.

The suspected shooter, 27-year-old Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, opened fire just after 6:30 p.m. EDT inside 345 Park Avenue, near East 52nd Street. NYPD surveillance video shows him exiting a double-parked black BMW with an M4 rifle in hand before shooting multiple people in the lobby, then taking the elevator to the 33rd floor, where he continued firing before turning the gun on himself.

Authorities said they believe Tamura acted alone. No motive has been confirmed.

Among the dead is NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, 36, a Bangladeshi immigrant, husband and father of two, with a third child on the way. At the time of the shooting, Islam was working paid detail, an authorized program where uniformed officers are hired for private security. He had served in the NYPD’s 47th Precinct in the Bronx for three-and-a-half years.

“He died as he lived — a hero,” Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Three civilians, two men and one woman, were also killed. A fourth civilian, a man, was shot and remains in critical but stable condition at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Four others were treated for minor injuries sustained while fleeing.

What We Know About The Suspect

Inside Tamura’s vehicle, police found a loaded revolver, a rifle case, ammunition, magazines, prescription medicationand a backpack. No explosives were found, according to the NYPD bomb squad.

Preliminary tracking shows Tamura drove cross-country to New York from Las Vegas over the weekend, tracking him over 2,500 miles through Colorado, Nebraska and then New Jersey before entering Manhattan on Monday afternoon.

According to law enforcement in Las Vegas, “Tamura had a documented mental health history.” It is not yet known how or where he obtained the firearms used in the attack.

The New York Post reported that Tamura’s “concealed carry permit issued by the state of Nevada was found at the scene” and “was issued in July 2022.” FBI Special Agent in Charge Chris Raia said that “initial checks of our internal systems have not revealed any information about the subject,”

Sports Illustrated reported that Tamura was a former football standout at both Golden Valley High School and Granada Hills Charter in Los Angeles County. Granada Hills Charter, formerly Granada Hills High School, is a public school in the San Fernando Valley and part of the Los Angeles Unified School District. Golden Valley is located in the Santa Clarita Valley, 12 miles north of Granada Hills. Those details have not been confirmed by school officials or NYPD sources.

Misinformation and Unconfirmed Reports

Throughout Monday afternoon, there were reports that someone at the scene shouted “free Palestine. Other reports said that the shooting was a terror attack. Law enforcement has not confirmed any such statement, nor mentioned terrorism.

In the aftermath on the street outside of 345 Park Avenue, two people were seen being detained by authorities: a woman in a tank top with an apparent face wound, as well as and a bearded man wearing a shirt with “Palestine” across the chest. Police have not commented on whether either was involved.

StopAntisemitism posted on X about 84 minutes after the shooting that “Two others have been arrested by NYPD, including one man screaming ‘Free Palestine.’” The StopAntisemitism X account also reposted a video from a journalist from Freedom News TV with those two individuals being detained. Freedom News TV clarified in the title of the video on YouTube that the alleged arrests were “unrelated,” in a video titled, “UNRELATED arrests at scene of AR 15 shooter in Midtown Manhattan as Chaos Erupts.”

An unnamed witness is heard in the video, “This guy, he comes out of here with the — he’s from Palestine. He keeps saying ‘Free Palestine.’ He got his face covered up in the Palestine stuff. He walking out. The police don’t pay him no mind. I said, I said, ‘It’s him. It’s him.’ And then they end up getting him. They got him and they put him to the ground and they got him. They got him. Tried to bomb it up. I don’t know. I don’t know. He tried to bomb it up and so did the lady. The lady that he came in there with. She left with a red bruise on her face though. She went down and she was with him.”

In a joint Instagram post, Journalist and pro-Israel advocate Yuval David and Israel-based YNet News includedexcerpts of that video, and said that the shooting was a terror attack. None of this has been verified by city, state or federal authorities.

345 Park Avenue Building

Since 2019, New York City law has required commercial high-rise buildings to include active shooter response training as part of their mandated non-fire emergency drills. Building staff and emergency preparedness personnel must instruct occupants on how to respond during an active shooter event, including evacuation strategies, barricade techniques and last-resort confrontation. These drills, typically held once or twice a year and enforced by the FDNY. The regulation applies to office towers like 345 Park Avenue, where Monday’s shooting occurred. There are no reports on when the most recent active shooter response training was conducted for any of the tenants.

The building was completed in 1969, has 44 floors, and stands 634 feet tall.

Rudin Management is located on the 33rd floor where the shooter’s spree allegedly ended. There is no confirmation of whether he targeted this specific floor or specific tenants.

The building’s tenants include the headquarters of both the National Football League and Blackstone Inc., the world’s largest alternative investment company.

Commissioner Tisch, who is Jewish, closed her remarks at Monday’s press conference with a Jewish phrase of mourning for the officer and civilians who were killed in the shooting.

“May their memories be a blessing,” Tisch said.