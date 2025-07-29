Settlement Reached in UC Antisemitism Case

Today, a settlement was announced in Frankel v. Regents of the University of California, resolving claims that UCLA failed to protect the rights of Jewish students during anti-Israel protests and encampments in 2024, which the plaintiffs described as “Jew Exclusion Zones.” The agreement includes policy measures and significant financial contributions aimed at addressing concerns raised by Jewish students and advocacy groups.

In a joint statement, the plaintiffs and the university said, “We are pleased with the terms of today’s settlement. The injunction and other terms UCLA has agreed to demonstrate real progress in the fight against antisemitism.”

As part of the settlement, UCLA will donate $2.33 million to organizations working to combat antisemitism on campus. Local groups receiving donations include UCLA’s Hillel and Chabad, Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, Anti-Defamation League and the Orthodox Union’s Jewish Learning Initiative on Campus.

“Antisemitism, harassment, and other forms of intimidation are antithetical to our values and have no place at the University of California,” said Board of Regents Chair Janet Reilly. “We have been clear about where we have fallen short, and we are committed to doing better moving forward. Today’s settlement reflects a critically important goal that we share with the plaintiffs: to foster a safe, secure and inclusive environment for all members of our community and ensure that there is no room for antisemitism anywhere on campus.”

Reilly continued, “As we build upon our systemwide efforts to further this goal, we remain steadfastly committed to cultivating an environment where all are afforded the opportunity to live, learn, and teach safely and peacefully, no matter who they are, where they come from, or how they pray.”

Dan Gold, the Executive Director at UCLA Hillel said, “This settlement is an important and meaningful step forward in addressing the very serious challenges that Jewish students have faced at UCLA. There is still much more work left to be done to build a safer, more welcoming, and more supportive campus that is free from antisemitic harassment and intimidation, and we look forward to working closely with the university and the UC system to counter antisemitism and bias at every turn.”

UC leaders say the settlement builds upon a comprehensive framework developed over the past several years to address antisemitism on its campuses. In 2016, the UC Board of Regents adopted Policy 4403: Statement of Principles Against Intolerance, which states that antisemitism and other forms of discrimination “have no place in the University” and called on campus leaders to confront such behavior wherever it appears. In the wake of post-October 7 anti-Israel protests, administrators issued guidance restricting encampments, the building of unauthorized structures, and any actions that obstruct free movement or conceal identity during protests.

New policies in recent years have included a systemwide Anti-Discrimination Policy that is overseen by a newly created Systemwide Office of Civil Rights (SOCR), which has become the UC system’s central body for monitoring and enforcing civil rights protections on UC campuses.

UC campuses have been flashpoints for antisemitic incidents in recent years, including major encampments in Spring 2024 that disrupted campuses across the system. In a release last year, the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, attorneys for the plaintiffs wrote, “The effect of this encampment was to segregate Jewish students and faculty with religious and ethnic obligations not to condemn Israel, preventing them from accessing the encampment and other parts of campus, including the campus’s most popular undergraduate library and classroom buildings.”

They added, “Agitators within the encampments have viciously targeted Jewish students and faculty.

The UC system recently reaffirmed its opposition to movements that call for academic boycotts of Israel, with outgoing UC President Michael Drake reiterating that UC entities are prohibited from boycotting any country, including Israel.

UCLA and the broader UC system have also sought out external partnerships and thought leadership to strengthen their efforts. The University has participated in Hillel International’s Campus Climate Initiative, which helps colleges create inclusive environments for Jewish students, and has sent teams from SOCR and participating campuses to the Brandeis University Summer Institute on Antisemitism in Higher Education. The program is designed to equip university administrators with the tools to understand and respond effectively to antisemitism in academic settings.