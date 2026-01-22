Reflecting on a Giant of Tzedakah, Marvin Schotland, z”l

We have lost a great visionary and a remarkable leader in the field of philanthropy.

Marvin Schotland—who passed away Jan. 7 at the age of 78—led the Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles for 33 years, between 1989 and 2022, transforming it from a small, little-known $90 million entity into a $1.5 billion powerhouse of charity. It became the largest source of Jewish communal philanthropy in Los Angeles, consistently ranked among the top 10 foundations locally by size, and one of the largest Jewish community foundations in America.

Most significantly, Marvin helped distribute upwards of $2 billion in grants to the community locally, nationally, and in Israel

From a modest upbringing in Youngstown, Ohio, raised by parents who had survived the Holocaust, Marvin rose to the pinnacle of Jewish philanthropy, ultimately improving the lives of innumerable people. What I witnessed during our 23 years working together was a man completely devoted to strengthening our Jewish community, the community at large, and the State of Israel. Tzedakah was an integral part of his DNA. I also learned what makes a great Jewish leader.

He was an innovative thinker, a powerful presence, and an empathetic soul wrapped in a deep devotion for our people and Israel. Articulate and passionate,he combined the wisdom of Solomon and the leadership skills of Moses with compassion and modesty. He was single-minded in his purpose; it was never about him but rather about how to help our 1,400 clients give tzedakah more effectively.

Marvin was always calm and clearheaded, concentrating on what was best for the community. He made the difficult decisions with precision and focus. He inspired his staff through his dedication, clever sense of humor, and no-nonsense approach to solving problems and helping people in need.

Running a large foundation that in 2025 distributed more than 14,000 grants totaling approximately $200 million and managed $135 million in incoming contributions is a complicated enterprise. It requires immense administrative talents; deep knowledge of finance, investments, and legal matters; and tremendous diplomatic skills to work with diverse personalities. Marvin excelled at it all.

Whomever he met with—real estate moguls or rabbis, entertainment professionals or educators, lawyers or leaders of nonprofits—he always sought common ground and unity. And when he spoke, people listened. He had a keen sense of authority that permeated any room he was in.

Marvin always treated people with dignity, fairness, and kindness. He had perfected the skill of listening to impassioned arguments, acknowledging everyone’s point of view so they felt heard, and then sharing his well-reasoned decision that was always respected.

He was an innovator in everything, even our advertising. In the early 2000s, TV legends Leonard Nimoy of “Star Trek” and David Schwimmer of “Friends” became spokespeople in Foundation radio ads. Coincidentally, Nimoy had a charitable fund at The Foundation, so he knew firsthand about all the benefits. No Jewish community foundation was using radio back then, certainly not with stars like Nimoy and Schwimmer. Marvin stretched the boundaries in every aspect of our work to further The Foundation’s goals.

He held the weight of many community institutions and programs on his shoulders – Jewish day schools, special needs programs, social service organizations, elderly initiatives, summer camps, synagogues, Jewish cultural entities, Israel advocacy groups and more. There was hardly a Jewish nonprofit in town that he wasn’t concerned about or didn’t help to strengthen in some fashion. Of course, countless causes in Israel benefited from his vision and support as well.

At his shiva in Oakland—where he moved upon retiring three years ago—I learned that he and his wife, Sandy, had been volunteering at their grandkids’ day school, with Marvin helping the school build an endowment program. He could not let go of his life’s passion—strengthening the Jewish community—even in retirement. As a colleague stated, “You can take Marvin out of The Foundation, but you can never take The Foundation out of Marvin.” So true.

He believed deeply in the concept of l’dor va’dor, handing down and enriching our traditions from one generation to another. So just over three years ago, when a new leader, Rabbi Aaron Lerner, was chosen to fill his shoes, Marvin spent several months sharing his vast institutional knowledge and philanthropic wisdom with him. Today, Lerner, an equally smart, articulate, and highly dedicated professional, is carrying forth Marvin’s legacy with his unique vision, energy, and passion to embolden our community’s philanthropy.

There must be a place in heaven for selfless leaders who achieve great things for humanity, live a life of chesed, and dedicate their lives to repairing our world. May Marvin’s soul rest peacefully in that very special place in shamayim reserved for the holiest of humanitarians.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy, son Daniel and daughter-in-law Marieka, sister Tess and brother-in-law Bruce, and four grandchildren. His daughter, Aviva, of blessed memory, predeceased him in 2021.

Lew Groner is Vice President of Community Relations at the Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles.