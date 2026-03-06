fbpx

A Bisl Torah — Spiritual Enslavement

Spiritual enslavement is not confined to the Egypt in the Torah.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Nicole Guzik

Rabbi Nicole Guzik

March 5, 2026
Surasak Suwanmake/Getty Images

In the Torah, as the Children of Israel are liberated from Egypt, they face two different kinds of freedom: Physical freedom and spiritual freedom. Physically, no longer wearing chains around their ankles. Spiritually, no longer chained to another’s psychological terror.

Rabbi Dr. Daniel Ross Goodman in his “Sabbatical Consciousness” cites Rabbi Yosef Zundel of Salant. Rabbi Salant comments on the differences between physical and spiritual slavery. Rabbi Salant notes that physical slavery is recognizable. However, he explains it may not be as easy to recognize when we are spiritually enslaved.

What constitutes spiritual enslavement? Perhaps there’s a sense of no longer knowing what you stand for. Or always following another’s path without the ability to question or permission to doubt. Forgetting or never realizing who you are or who you can become.

Spiritual enslavement is not confined to the Egypt in the Torah. Harder to recognize, similar enslavements exist all around.

May it be a season of liberation, a time in which the soul finds peace through wonder, unchained and destined to grow.

Shabbat Shalom

Rabbi Nicole Guzik is senior rabbi at Sinai Temple. She can be reached at her Facebook page at Rabbi Nicole Guzik or on Instagram @rabbiguzik. For more writings, visit Rabbi Guzik’s blog section from Sinai Temple’s website.

