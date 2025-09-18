A Bisl Torah — Seasons of Change

In this season of change, we speak often about wanting others to change: Pointing out what others are doing incorrectly, ruminating on the ways others should improve or be better, and even posting on social media or making public comments about the ills of the world and how everyone else should be behaving or acting. And while some or even all the above may be true, this very moment is a different season for change. Change begins with changing yourself.

When we engage in a heshbon henefesh, introspection of the soul, we aren’t meant to scrutinize someone else’s. A self- examination is needed for diagnosis.

Some questions to help: what are you least proud of? Which relationships need more attention? Which habits need improvement? Whom have you hurt? Who needs your heart? And why do you need to change, now?

I begin my own heshbon hanefesh with a prayer:

Master of the Universe, in just days, as I stand before my community, humble my heart to meet every person as they spiritually walk through our doors. As I see their needs and attempt to hold their struggles, let my heart be large enough to also hold the needs and struggles of my family and friends. Remind me to develop and strengthen my patience, sensitivity, compassion, and understanding.

In this season of change, open my eyes to where I need changing. I’m listening. My soul is open to you. Amen.

May my initial prayer inspire your own. Let us be open to the change we need.

Shabbat Shalom and Shana Tovah.