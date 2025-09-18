fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Bisl Torah — Seasons of Change

Change begins with changing yourself.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Nicole Guzik

Rabbi Nicole Guzik

September 18, 2025
UniqueMotionGraphics/Getty Images

In this season of change, we speak often about wanting others to change: Pointing out what others are doing incorrectly, ruminating on the ways others should improve or be better, and even posting on social media or making public comments about the ills of the world and how everyone else should be behaving or acting. And while some or even all the above may be true, this very moment is a different season for change. Change begins with changing yourself.

When we engage in a heshbon henefesh, introspection of the soul, we aren’t meant to scrutinize someone else’s. A self- examination is needed for diagnosis.

Some questions to help: what are you least proud of? Which relationships need more attention? Which habits need improvement? Whom have you hurt? Who needs your heart? And why do you need to change, now?

I begin my own heshbon hanefesh with a prayer:

Master of the Universe, in just days, as I stand before my community, humble my heart to meet every person as they spiritually walk through our doors. As I see their needs and attempt to hold their struggles, let my heart be large enough to also hold the needs and struggles of my family and friends. Remind me to develop and strengthen my patience, sensitivity, compassion, and understanding.

In this season of change, open my eyes to where I need changing. I’m listening. My soul is open to you. Amen.

May my initial prayer inspire your own. Let us be open to the change we need.

Shabbat Shalom and Shana Tovah.

Rabbi Nicole Guzik is senior rabbi at Sinai Temple. She can be reached at her Facebook page at Rabbi Nicole Guzik or on Instagram @rabbiguzik. For more writings, visit Rabbi Guzik’s blog section from Sinai Temple’s website.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

A Honey Cake to Remember

September 17, 2025

This delightfully spiced and fragrant honey cake is the perfect symbol of our wish for you, dear reader, to be blessed with a sweet New Year!

A Preview of Rosh Hashanah Sermons

September 17, 2025

At a time of divisiveness, worry and uncertainty in our community, what is a key message you’re planning to share with your congregation over these High Holy Days?

Healing Our Collective Trauma in the New Year

September 17, 2025

We’re still living the trauma of that October morning — today — 700 days later. The pain, trauma and fear are still with us. They’re in the cells of our bodies. We remain tense and hypervigilant, scanning the environment for another sign of attack. Even here in America 7,600 miles away.

Rosh Hashanah, Rebirthed and Renewed

September 17, 2025

We need to rediscover the excitement and amazement of life by going back to the beginning, which is what Rosh Hashanah, on one very deep level, is about.

Load More

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.