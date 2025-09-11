Until This Day – A poem for Parsha Ki Tavo

Until this day, God did not give you a heart to know, eyes to see and ears to hear ~ Deuteronomy 29:3

Until this day

this day at the river

this day after forty years of days

after forty years with the same clothes

the clothes as fresh as day one

the same shoes as sturdy as they were

on the Egyptian shoe rack

I did not have the heart to know

to know where my heart belonged

to know to Whom it belonged

I did not have the eyes to see

to see where I was going

to see the short path across the river

I did not have the ears to hear

to hear the praise and the warning

to hear the sounds of miracles –

Until this day

this day at the river

my stomach sated for decades

my thirst not unquenched for decades

my enemies smoted –

Until this day

my heart and eyes and ears

functioning organs again –

I know what I have to do.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net