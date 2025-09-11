fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Until This Day – A poem for Parsha Ki Tavo

I know what I have to do...
[additional-authors]
Picture of Rick Lupert

Rick Lupert

September 11, 2025
francescoch/Getty Images

Until this day, God did not give you a heart to know, eyes to see and ears to hear ~ Deuteronomy 29:3

Until this day
this day at the river
this day after forty years of days
after forty years with the same clothes
the clothes as fresh as day one
the same shoes as sturdy as they were
on the Egyptian shoe rack

I did not have the heart to know
to know where my heart belonged
to know to Whom it belonged

I did not have the eyes to see
to see where I was going
to see the short path across the river

I did not have the ears to hear
to hear the praise and the warning
to hear the sounds of miracles –

Until this day
this day at the river
my stomach sated for decades
my thirst not unquenched for decades
my enemies smoted –

Until this day
my heart and eyes and ears
functioning organs again –
I know what I have to do.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Confessions of a Bukharian Comedian ft. Natan Badalov

September 11, 2025

Marla and Libby are back with another episode of Schmuckboys. This week the duo start with their updates of the week. Libby shares about how her and Jack are celebrating one year of marriage. And the two talk about the exciting news of having a…

Saffron Scents: Paella Valenciana

September 11, 2025

Paella is perfect for any festive occasion or as a one pot weeknight meal. It is easy to make ahead and to reheat for stress free entertaining!

Cutting-Edge Faith on Rosh Hashanah

September 11, 2025

How can a sophisticated modern Jew integrate the pious promises of our tradition with the tragic and often painful reality of our world and our lives? Perhaps we can use these 10 days to reflect on these timeless and timely questions.

Atonement Is Good for Your Health

September 10, 2025

Your heart will thank you for making proper amends and so will your immune system. Atonement can’t change what you’ve done, but it can reduce the adverse physical effects caused by holding the guilt and regret in.

Pilgrims and the Parsha

September 10, 2025

Most striking about Bradford’s affinity for the Bible for those who hear the weekly parsha in synagogue is how Bradford drew explicitly from the Book of Deuteronomy in expressing the covenantal character of what would become, eventually, the United States.

The Unfunny Trials of Graham Linehan

September 10, 2025

Last week Linehan flew back to the U.K. to appear in court on charges related to a scrap between him and a young “transwoman” among his alleged crimes being “misgendering,” referring to his antagonist with male pronouns.

Load More

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.