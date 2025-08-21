fbpx

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

There’s Always a Jewish Party Around the Corner – A poem for Parsha Re’eh

There’s always a Jewish party around the corner...
Picture of Rick Lupert

Rick Lupert

August 21, 2025
There’s always a Jewish party around the corner

You must observe the festival of Shavu’ot in honor of God, your God. The extent of your generosity in observing this festival should be in accordance with the abundance with which God, your God, will have blessed you. ~ Deuteronomy 16:10

There’s always a Jewish party
around the corner and
our parties have rules.

Passover’s coming. We’re already
thinking about it in August when
the last one is closer.

The pizza I ate tonight will not be
eaten when Passover comes around
again. That’s just one lesson in August

when so much pizza will be eaten
before the months pass and the
seven-day prohibition kicks in.

Shavuot is even further away
or closer if you go backwards.
We must rejoice on Shavuot.

I’m a fan of rejoicing, so this should
be an easy one to follow. Pizza is allowed,
as long as we remember we were slaves.

Sukkot is actually around the corner
and we must observe it. It’s the law.
More rejoicing – everyone’s invited.

Bring your fruit. Your best fruit.
It was all organic back then.
We can learn from that.

There’s always a Jewish party
around the corner. It wouldn’t be
a party without you.

You must come.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net

