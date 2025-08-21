There’s Always a Jewish Party Around the Corner – A poem for Parsha Re’eh

You must observe the festival of Shavu’ot in honor of God, your God. The extent of your generosity in observing this festival should be in accordance with the abundance with which God, your God, will have blessed you. ~ Deuteronomy 16:10

There’s always a Jewish party

around the corner and

our parties have rules.

Passover’s coming. We’re already

thinking about it in August when

the last one is closer.

The pizza I ate tonight will not be

eaten when Passover comes around

again. That’s just one lesson in August

when so much pizza will be eaten

before the months pass and the

seven-day prohibition kicks in.

Shavuot is even further away

or closer if you go backwards.

We must rejoice on Shavuot.

I’m a fan of rejoicing, so this should

be an easy one to follow. Pizza is allowed,

as long as we remember we were slaves.

Sukkot is actually around the corner

and we must observe it. It’s the law.

More rejoicing – everyone’s invited.

Bring your fruit. Your best fruit.

It was all organic back then.

We can learn from that.

There’s always a Jewish party

around the corner. It wouldn’t be

a party without you.

You must come.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net