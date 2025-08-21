Undivine Unconsciousness

Like smartphones that have not been closed, we all are flip flaneurs

who walk and run, but fail to jog

our memory regarding what we see. And yet my verse

records what I see through the fog

that wraps my consciousness, and blurs my mental vision

while I am meeting metaphors,

that I mix with reality with which I’m in collision,

oblivious of its closed doors,

imagining that all are open to infinity,

which like reality is quite

incomprehensible, a devilish divinity

by definition out of sight.

The world around us is a world we never closely read,

like a discarded catalogue

we choose to never open, confident we do not need

to do so while we walk our dog.

If only everyone could see it as I do, its rhymes

would open consciousness’s locks,

as I believe I do, not often, but at least sometimes,

inside and outside my box,

echoing the divine consciousness whose shrinkage

is called tsimtsum by kabbalists,

generating pixels which provide the cyber-inkage

of my head’s rasa tabul-ists.

The last quatrain of this poem was inspired by Julin Ungar-Sargon, MD, PhD, who informed me that he regarded as “divine unconsciousness” the kabbalistic concept of tsimtsum. This is a mystical term describing the contraction of the infinity of Ein Soph, the Infinite Divinity, a process that generated this contraction in order to create a void in which there was room for the universe after the tsimtsum of the Infinite Ein Soph.