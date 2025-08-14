Manipeace Destiny – A poem for Parsha Eikev

Every place upon which the soles of your feet will tread will be yours. Your border will extend from the desert and Lebanon, from the river—the Euphrates River—to the western sea ~ Deuteronomy 11:24

I’d like to extend my borders even further –

from the equator to the north pole

and then keep going until it hits the south.

Let the eastern and western hemispheres

be under my purview, so all the continents

and all the oceans, and all the hidden

magnificence beneath the surface that

human beings only suspect exists

be rolled into my portfolio.

Then, by the laws of real estate, let me

declare it all a national park. No,

that’s not right, an international park.

Let’s remove the word nation from

the vocabulary and call it a world park –

free for all to live on and share and

observe the new laws of kindness that

will govern the new super-territory Earth.

The laws of kindness will extend to

how we inhabit the planet, too.

We’ll acknowledge the wind and sunlight

are our friends. Trees too. They’re the best.

Let us forget the words sword and gun.

Let the words missile and proprietary

get replaced by the missing bees.

These are the new borders I declare –

manipeace destiny

All rivers lead to home.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 29 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Visit him at www.JewishPoetry.net