fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Trump Announces Israel-Hamas Deal

"All of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a strong, durable, and everlasting peace."
[additional-authors]
Picture of Jewish News Syndicate

Jewish News Syndicate

October 8, 2025
U.S. President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the end of a joint news conference in the State Dining Room at the White House on September 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the first phase of an agreement aimed at ending the war between Israel and Hamas.

“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of our peace plan,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“This means that all of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a strong, durable, and everlasting peace,” he continued.

“All parties will be treated fairly! This is a great day for the Arab and Muslim world, Israel, all surrounding nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this historic and unprecedented event happen,” Trump added.

“Blessed are the peacemakers!”

Minutes earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a brief statement saying, “With God’s help, we will bring them all home”—a reference to the 48 hostages still held by Palestinian terrorists in Gaza who are expected to be released as part of the deal.

“A great day for Israel. Tomorrow I will convene the government to approve the agreement and bring all our dear hostages home,” Netanyahu said in a subsequent statement.

“I thank the heroic IDF soldiers and all the security forces—thanks to their courage and sacrifice, we have reached this day. I thank from the bottom of my heart President Trump and his team for their dedication to this sacred mission of freeing our hostages,” he continued.

“With God’s help, together we will continue to achieve all our goals and expand peace with our neighbors,” added Netanyahu.

Danny Danon, Israel’s envoy to the U.N., tweeted on Wednesday that, “The entire nation of Israel has been waiting for two years for the hostages to return home, as they remain in inhumane conditions at the hands of a cruel enemy.

“We thank President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu for their determination, courage, and perseverance. We will not forget the bravery and sacrifice of the IDF soldiers and security forces who acted with endless dedication to bring the hostages home,” he added.

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum Headquarters welcomed the agreement, calling it “an important and significant step toward the return of everyone.”

The group urged the Israeli Cabinet to convene immediately to approve the deal, warning that any delay could carry a heavy price.

“The families of the hostages wish to express their deep gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump and his team for the leadership and determination that led to this historic breakthrough—the end of the war and a comprehensive agreement for the return of all the hostages,” the statement said.

“There are 48 hostages still held by Hamas. Our moral and national duty is to bring them all home—both the living and the fallen. Their return is essential for the healing and renewal of Israeli society as a whole. We will not rest, and we will not be silent until the last hostage is home. We will bring them back. We will rise,” added the forum.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump dispatched envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Egypt to join the talks on ending the war, as Hamas pressed new demands not part of the original agreement Israel accepted.

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer was also slated to join the talks in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, along with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin.

On Sept. 29, Trump unveiled a 20-point proposal to end the war in Gaza, sparked by the Hamas-led massacre of 1,200 people in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Earlier this week, families of hostages sent an urgent letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, calling on the body to award the Nobel Peace Prize to Trump for his efforts to broker peace in the Middle East.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Can This Be The End?

October 7, 2025

As we commemorate the two-year anniversary of Oct. 7, there is hope that the hostages will finally come home and the war will end. But it’s still too soon to celebrate.

The Darkness and the Light

October 7, 2025

Judaism gave the world the distinction between dark and light which is everything—and is probably why so many people throughout the centuries have hated it.

The Death of Integrity in Academia

October 7, 2025

Universities once upheld rigorous standards: advanced degrees, peer-reviewed scholarship, years of study. Increasingly, those have been replaced by the ability to embody activist frameworks that align with a particular brand of “social justice.”

Flags of Faith

October 7, 2025

With Simchat Torah approaching, it’s worth noting how for centuries, Jews have turned to flags as an expression of faith that the Jewish story would continue, despite our enemies’ claims to the contrary.

The Paradox of Israel

October 7, 2025

Israel, with all her shortcomings and faults, remains an extraordinary nation. Now’s not the time to walk away from Israel in frustration and anger.

Our Friend, Jay

October 7, 2025

On Oct. 19, Jay will be headlining “Teaming with Laughter” for a very special organization, The Israel ParaSport Center.

Gaza in the Balance

October 7, 2025

The still hazily-defined role that former British Prime Minister Tony Blair seems poised to assume in the reconstruction of Gaza could ultimately have the most significant impact on the region’s prospects for peace.

Two Years Later: Hypnotized by Darkness

October 6, 2025

I must believe it’s possible to confront two darknesses at once — the relentless darkness hurled at us from outside, and the more vexing darkness we must face inside our own tent.

Inviting in the Lost Generations

October 6, 2025

How does one celebrate their own good fortune at returning from exile, knowing that so many generations of our ancestors lived lives of misery?

The Tale of Two Masks

October 5, 2025

The N95 was mandated to preserve life; facial masks that cover up bigotry are intended to give humanity a different look, one of denied dignity and murderous Jew-hatred.

Load More

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.