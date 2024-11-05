Netanyahu Fires Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Amid Domestic Tensions and a Multi-Front War

“In the middle of war, more than ever, there must be complete trust between the prime minister and defense minister,” he said. “Unfortunately, even though in the first months of the campaign [against Hamas in Gaza] that trust existed, and we did very productive work, in recent months that trust was breached. Significant gaps opened between Minister Gallant and me regarding the management of the campaign.”

He added, “I made great efforts to bridge these differences but they grew and widened and became known to the public in an unacceptable way. And worse than that, they became known to the enemy — who took comfort in them, and who found much in them to their advantage.”

Netanyahu did not detail those disagreements, but Gallant differed publicly with Netanyahu on a number of issues, including U.S.-Israel relations, the need for a detailed postwar plan in Gaza, and Netanyahu’s efforts to preserve haredi Orthodox men’s exemption from the military draft.

Netanyahu said he was replacing Gallant with the current foreign minister, Israel Katz. Gideon Saar, a politician who has vaciliated between being Netanyahu’s ally and rival, will become the new foreign minister.

Protesters took to the streets almost as soon as Netanyahu made the announcement. Netanyahu last tried to fire Gallant in March of 2023, when the defense minister publicly voiced opposition to the government’s effort to weaken the judiciary. Protests forced Netanyahu to reverse that decision.

Gallant is the minister most trusted by the Biden administration as it has become increasingly frustrated with Netanyahu and his conduct of the war in Gaza. Veteran investigative journalist Bob Woodward said that recently that Biden feels “18 of the 19 people who work for Netanyahu are liars.” He did not specify who the 19th person was, though Gallant has been in almost daily contact with Lloyd Austin, the U.S. defense secretary.

That relationship is especially sensitive at this moment, when Iran is threatening to counterattack Israel for its retaliatory strikes last month on Iranian military bases. Netanyahu, at Biden’s request, had held back from striking Iranian oil and nuclear sites.

Netanyahu’s firing of Gallant came just minutes after he released a statement saying that there had been a “flood of criminal leaks” from the Security Cabinet, the Israeli government’s top decision-making body on matters of war, while complaining that police were selectively investigating his office.

That investigation, which has dominated Israeli headlines, centers on a staffer in the Prime Minister’s Office named Eliezer Feldstein, who is suspected of working with people in the security establishment to leak and alter top-secret documents obtained from Hamas. The leaks of purported information, which were published in Bild, a German publication, and in the London-based Jewish Chronicle, reinforced Netanyahu’s claims at a time when he was reportedly obstructing progress toward a ceasefire deal with Hamas that would have seen the group release Israeli hostages.