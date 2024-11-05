fbpx
Netanyahu Fires Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Amid Domestic Tensions and a Multi-Front War

Netanyahu fired Gallant against the backdrop of a leaks investigation involving one of the prime minister’s aides.
Picture of Ron Kampeas, JTA

Ron Kampeas, JTA

November 5, 2024
Minister of Construction and Housing Yoav Gallant speaks at the SOSA Construction Zone launch. Photo courtesy of Israel21c

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his defense minister, Yoav Gallant, saying he no longer trusted him, a drastic step while Israel is fighting on multiple fronts, faces domestic political turmoil and is contending with regional and global uncertainty.

The decision — the second time in as many years that Netanyahu has announced Gallant’s termination — comes as Iran is threatening to strike Israel in response to a previous round of bombing. It also comes amid a growing investigation into leaks of classified material from a Netanyahu aide, in which the prime minister’s office has denied participating in any leak and suggested that the probe was “arbitrary.”

Gallant’s firing was announced on Election Day in the United States, whose result will determine the next four years of the U.S.-Israel relationship. Gallant was one of the most trusted Israeli government officials in Washington.

In a video message,  Netanyahu said he could no longer work with Gallant due to irreconcilable differences over the war.

