Cooking with Culinary Judaics Academy

Culinary Judaics Academy (CJA), founded by chef-educator Danny Corsun, is a master class-styled platform of high-level video content with associated written curriculum that uses the art of cooking to dynamically teach Jewish studies. “CJA isn’t a ‘Jewish Cooking program,’” Corsun told The Journal. “While we do make some Jewish specific food, CJA uses all cuisines as our experiential vehicle to teach Judaism.”

Sometimes the recipes are specific to the subject matter — for instance, charoset in their Passover workshop — and other times the connection between the recipe and lesson is more abstract. In CJA’s Jewish Values workshop on being a mensch, they make key lime pie.

“We discuss that just as being a mensch requires one to have integrity, so too do the ingredients we use to make the best food possible,” he said. “Key limes, not regular; whipping cream, not canned, etc., make the best key lime pie possible, because of the high integrity of those ingredients.”

While CJA’s programs are being utilized nationwide by religious and day schools, synagogues, Hillels, foundations and nonprofits, CJA has seen a particularly incredible impact within the senior sector. In partnering with senior communities nationwide, they bring accessible, entertaining programming into seniors who live in independent, assisted and memory care environments.

“Experiential learning, involving active engagement and real-world application, offers numerous scientifically supported benefits,” Corsun said. “This includes enhanced knowledge retention, improved critical thinking and problem-solving skills and increased motivation and engagement. Fold in that in the case of cooking, it also offers major social engagement opportunities that provide tangible fine and gross motor skill occupational therapy.”

In 2022, CJA got on the radar of The Association of Jewish Aging Services (AJAS), a nonprofit that promotes and supports elder services in the context of Jewish values through education, professional development, advocacy and community relationships.

AJAS CEO’s Don Shulman and Ruth Katz endorsed it to the more than 150 senior communities that make up AJAS’ membership as a programming option, staff training and donor recognition/fundraising tool. “Ruth Katz has said to me that she views CJA as ‘the new music therapy,’” Corsun said. “I have very intentionally curated the platform and its curriculum to be highly adaptable in terms of the populations that receive it and program execution, whether it’s a hands-on cooking class, a chef-led demo or simply a taster of the recipe can be provided to participants.”

CJA’s library has six different series choices that their clients can license, each one containing seven cook-and-learn workshops. Corsun noted: this is not a Zoom or remote program. All workshops are executed live, in-person and on-site by the licensing community’s clergy, activities/programming and dining teams.

“Among the most popular of the series are Jewish Values, Jewish Holidays and Jews Around The World,” Corsun said. “The latter is what the LA Jewish Health is presently providing to their seniors and it couldn’t be more of a hit!”

Below are two yummy recipes from this latter mentioned series, spotlighting Canada and Mexico respectively.

“Amazing learning about the worldwide impact of Jews, along with the delicious food of the region,” he said. “What could be better!?”

CJA’s Canadian Vegetarian Poutine

Fries:

4 medium russet potatoes – unpeeled (sub sweet potatoes for a savory-sweet poutine!)

3-4 Tbsp olive oil

½ tsp sea salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp of garlic-herb powder

2 Tbsp chopped parsley

Gravy:

3 Tbsp olive oil

2 medium shallots or 1 medium sweet onion (minced)

1 ½ cups diced button or cremini mushrooms

¼ tsp each sea salt and black pepper (plus more to taste)

1 Tbsp reduced balsamic vinegar

3 Tbsp cornstarch (can sub all-purpose flour)

1/2 cup vegetable broth

1 cup milk or ½ and ½

1-2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1-2 cups of cheese (can go with cheese curds, cheddar, mozzarella or gruyere)

Fries:

1. Preheat the oven to 450°F.

2. Cut potatoes into wedges by halving lengthwise then cutting into strips. Cut to the size you want them.

3. In a bowl, add fries, oil, garlic-herb powder, and salt and pepper and toss to coat.

4. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and arrange fries in a single layer, making sure they aren’t overlapping too much. This will help them crisp up and cook evenly.

5. Bake for a total of 25-35 minutes, tossing/flipping at least once to ensure even baking.

Gravy:

1. While fries are baking, prepare gravy by heating a pot over medium heat.

2. Once hot, add oil and diced shallots or onion. Sauté for 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Then add mushrooms, salt, pepper, and reduced balsamic vinegar to onions and cover.

4. Stir and increase heat to medium-high to brown the mushrooms. Cover and cook for 4-5 minutes or until they are slightly caramelized.

5. Add the Worcestershire and cornstarch and stir to coat. It should look dry at this point — that’s OK.

6. Reduce heat to low and while whisking, slowly add the broth and milk. It should resemble gravy pretty quickly and should bubble and thicken as it cooks.

7. Cook for 4-5 minutes, or until you’ve reached the desired consistency. Add broth or milk to thin if it becomes too thick.

8. Transfer to a blender and blend until smooth (optional, but recommended).

9. Taste and adjust flavor as needed, adding more salt and pepper to taste or more Worcestershire for more depth of flavor. Return gravy to the stovetop and heat on lowest heat to keep warm.

Assembly:

1. Once the fries have achieved a crispy golden brown, layer a generous helping of cheese on top, return them to the heat and allow the cheese to melt. Watch carefully so the fries don’t burn.

2. Remove the potatoes and melted cheese and transfer to a serving plate.

3. Pour the gravy over top, garnish with chopped parsley and serve hot!

CJA’s Mexican Jewish Chilaquiles and Quick Guacamole

2 small corn tortillas, sliced thinly about 1 ½ inches long

2 Tbsp canola oil

2 Tbsp diced green chiles

¼ cup diced sweet onion (optional)

2 eggs, lightly beaten

¼ cup grated cheddar cheese

1 ripe avocado, mashed

Juice of 1 lime

1 tsp chile lime seasoning

Salt, pepper to taste

Sriracha

Cilantro (for garnish)

1. In a bowl, mash avocado and add in lime juice, salt and pepper and chile lime seasoning — Set aside.

2. Heat a non-stick skillet over a high flame. Add 1 tablespoon of the canola oil, and a few seconds later toss in the thin tortilla slices.

3. Fry for a few minutes, shaking occasionally until the strips are a little crispy. If using the optional onions you can sauté them here with the tortilla strips.

4. Whisk eggs in a bowl and then add in chiles.

5. Add in the other 1 tablespoon of canola oil and then the eggs/chiles mixture, tortilla strips, salt and pepper and cook like normal scrambled eggs.

6. When the eggs are just about done, add the cheese and cook until melted

7. Serve egg mixture with a dollop of the avocado mash on top.

8. Add a few drops of the Sriracha for an extra kick on top along with a sprinkling of cilantro for garnish and serve.