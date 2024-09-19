Manischewitz Offers Exciting New Products to Welcome the New Year

Just in time for the High Holy days, Manischewitz® unveiled some exciting new products that go along with its recently invigorated new brand-look.

“Manischewitz is not just about food; it’s about stories, heritage and a sense of belonging,” Shani Seidman, CMO of Kayco Kosher, the parent company of Manischewitz, told The Journal. “Through this rebrand, we aim to capture the hearts of the culturally curious and kosher-keeping alike, offering a taste of Jewish tradition that is accessible to all.”

Manischewitz’s new product additions includes several ready-to-eat frozen items, like matzo balls, potato knishes and blintzes (cheese, blueberry and potato), as well as bakery items, such as challah, chocolate babka and chocolate rugelach. They are also introducing holiday staples, such as honey, honey cookies and apple butter. All of which feel synonymous with the Jewish new year.

“Jewish holidays are about remembering the past, and at the same time, looking forward to a better future,” Seidman said. “All of the things we do on Rosh Hashanah, dipping apples in honey for a sweet new year for example, frames our outlook.”

“Jewish holidays are about remembering the past, and at the same time, looking forward to a better future,” Seidman said. “All of the things we do on Rosh Hashanah, dipping apples in honey for a sweet new year for example, frames our outlook.”

Seidman has strong cooking memories of her maternal grandmother making tzimmes, round raisin challah and honey cookies.

“I still go back to my parent’s house for Rosh Hashanah and we continue this tradition,” she said.

Seidman said she loves adding the simanim (the signs of a new year) into holiday dishes, such as pomegranate or sticky honey chicken.

“It is a fun way to bring the flavors and themes of the holidays to the whole meal,” she said.

Micah Siva’s delicious recipe for apple butter tzimmes (shared below) is a great new take on a traditional dish.

“I love this recipe because it throws away the notion that tzimmes has to be toothache level sweet,” Siva, founder of Nosh with Micah and author of “Nosh” told the Journal. “In place of honey, apple butter sweetens the dish ever so slightly, relying on dried fruit, root vegetables and apple butter.”

She added, “It’s perfect for those looking to decrease their added sugar, even during the holiday season with a double dose of apple in this dish.”

Manischewitz’s journey began in 1888 with a simple box of matzo. Today, the company continues that tradition, while embarking on a journey to transcend the kosher aisle and reach a broader demographic that includes younger and growing families. They want to invite everyone to “Savor Our Tradition” and explore the culinary heritage of Jewish culture.

“From our Manischewitz Family to yours, wishing everyone a happy, healthy and sweet new year,” Seidman said.

For more new recipes for Rosh Hashanah and beyond, visit kosher.com and manischewitz.com.

Apple Butter Glazed Tzimmes

by Micah Siva

3/4 cup Manischewitz Apple Butter

1 cup vegetable stock, such as Manischewitz

Vegetable Broth

1 Tbsp Tuscanini Apple Cider Vinegar

6 dried figs, quartered

1 cup prunes

1 large sweet potato, peeled and chopped

1 medium apple, peeled and chopped

4 medium carrots, peeled and chopped

4 medium parsnips, peeled and chopped

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ginger, freshly grated

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 cup chopped parsley

2 Tbsp sesame seeds

Combine the apple butter, vegetable stock, and vinegar in a bowl. Add the quartered figs and prunes. Soak for 20 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a large bowl, toss the sweet potato, apple, carrots and parsnips with olive oil, cinnamon, ginger and salt.

Add the vegetables to a 9×13″ baking dish.

Pour the apple butter mixture over top.

Cover and bake for two hours or until tender. Top with parsley and sesame seeds.