Chai Lifeline Delivers Gifts for Chanukah Angels Program

Chanukah is a time when loved ones gather to light the menorah, eat sufganiyot, and exchange gifts. For families that are impacted by serious illness, however, the holiday can be stressful. Children who have serious chronic and life-threatening illnesses – along with their families – may feel isolated and lonely during this time of year. They might have long stays in the hospital or have to stay home instead of participating in Chanukah celebrations.

That’s why Chai Lifeline, a non-profit that provides assistance to families living with serious illness or loss, created the Chanukah Angels program. Members of the community “adopt” a Chai Lifeline child for Chanukah. Every child in a family, including patients and siblings, have their own angel. The angel receives a profile of their child and the child’s wish list, shops for them for Chanukah, and brings their gifts to the Chai Lifeline office. From there, volunteers deliver to families in time for the holiday. This year, more than 200 angels participated in the program.

“Our families are grateful and overwhelmed with gratitude upon receiving the gifts for their children,” said Randi Grossman, regional director for the organization. “Parents are often brought to tears when they see our volunteers pulling up with carloads of gifts all from a stranger who cares deeply about making Chanukah bright for their children.”

All year long, Chai Lifeline – West Coast helps local families with a variety of programs. They meet the social, economic, and financial needs of families living with serious illness or loss by visiting children in the hospital, holding special events, doing professional case management, sending them to Camp Simcha in the summer, delivering nourishing meals, and offering afterschool programming. In Los Angeles, the office is located in Pico-Robertson, on South Robertson Boulevard, which is where Chanukah Angels gifts were collected.

According to Grossman, those who participate do so year after year, making it one of their Chanukah traditions.

“Their children get involved in shopping for and wrapping the gifts,” she said. “We have individual families who participate as Chanukah Angels and also groups and synagogues [like] Valley Beth Shalom, Adat Shalom, and Adat Ari El.”

Marla Knoll, president of the board of directors at Adat Shalom Synagogue, said that each year, the congregation looks forward to the Chanukah Angels program.

“We are enriched through the act of giving to the children, whose stories touch our hearts. For our community, this is an intergenerational program where the value of spreading light and love is shared through giving anonymously to children who we know are facing some of life’s biggest challenges. The gift is truly for us that we can fulfill a wish and imagine the smile that our gift might bring.”