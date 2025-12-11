A Box of Simcha: Turning Jewish Traditions into Artful, Accessible Rituals

Brittany Barragan Wolf didn’t set out to start a Judaica company — she was simply a busy Jewish mom trying to track down a lulav and etrog before Sukkot. What began as a moment of frustration quickly turned into inspiration, giving birth to Simcha Kits, her beautifully curated line of holiday and Shabbat kits designed to make Jewish rituals more accessible, intentional, and visually meaningful for families, children, and even newborns. Rooted in both her Mexican and Jewish heritage and infused with a deep commitment to artisanship, inclusivity, and tikkun olam, Brittany’s kits transform sacred moments into layered, sensory experiences filled with color, story, and connection.

“I was thinking what if there was a curated kit for each holiday with everything you needed and with guidance? and It evolved from there,” said Wolf. “It started out of my own need. I know how difficult it is to schlep from one home good store to another just to find one item. It’s exhausting.”

That’s how SimchaKits started — a place where you can find beautiful holiday and Shabbat kits, as well as other Judaica items. There are a few Shabbat kits to choose from, which include candlesticks, matches, a wine cup, and a challah cover. One comes with a black-and-gold Tic-Tac-Toe set, while another is a playful pink set that children would love.

For Hanukkah, she offers eight curated gifts for kids, including coloring books, stickers, a hand-painted “Chanukah Express” menorah, a dreidel, menorah scratch art, and more.

It makes shopping for Channukah items fun and easy and one that both parents and kids would love.

Her first customers were members at Valley Beth Shalom, where her two children — now 1.5 and 3.5 years old — attend school. “They have been very supportive and made a significant order from me.”

Then the orders kept coming in as the word spread through word of mouth and even reached a Jewish museum on Fifth Avenue in New York.

With each kit, Wolf includes the prayers for lighting the Shabbat or Hanukkah candles and “Hamotzi Lechem”, making the experience feel complete for those who want to celebrate but don’t really know how or what’s needed.

In a way, she has been teaching others about Judaism her whole life.

“I was the only Jew in my neighborhood growing up, and much of my life was spent explaining what it meant to be Jewish. I was often the first or only reference point for others who wanted to learn about Judaism, and I wanted to use it in a positive way.”

Wolf grew up with a Mexican-Catholic father and a Jewish-American mother, whose grandfather was a Holocaust survivor from Poland.

“I feel a large part of my determination comes from that connection,” she said. “My father is Catholic, but he has always been very supportive and loved the Jewish tradition. After my parents’ divorce, he would drive me to Hebrew school, and oftentimes he would join us at my mom’s parents’ house with Nana and Papa for Shabbat. There was intention and inclusivity at the forefront of our gatherings. Hanukkah and Christmas — aka Chrismukkah — were when we most certainly had latkes, but also tacos de papa (fried potato tacos), and on Passover, matzah brie with jalapeños — a Jewtina’s dream. A strong value I took from that is the importance of inclusivity and representation. That is why it is so important to me that SimchaKits.com is clear about its dedication to maintaining a welcoming and inclusive community.”

Wolf said that for years she searched for a space where Jewish tradition felt accessible, beautiful, and thoughtfully designed — a place where people could discover the incredible artisans creating meaningful Judaica for every simcha, without it feeling cluttered or commercialized.

“Honestly, it came down to this: the place I needed just didn’t exist,” she said. “And that’s why I came up with one. It’s a place where you can also buy all Jewish themes, whether it’s clothing, Jewelry, Judaica for the home, it’s all curated in one space.”

So many aspects of Jewish life are rich with meaning, but for those who are still learning or reconnecting, it can also feel overwhelming. Wolf understands this deeply, especially as someone who grew up between cultures and religious identities.

“Coming from the cultures I belong to, I deeply understand what it’s like to feel ‘not enough’ walking into a religious setting where everyone else seems to be an expert. Tools, guidance, and accessibility change everything. They give you permission to build your own traditions in a way that feels authentic, beautiful, and yours.”

https://www.simchakits.com

Instagram: @simchakits