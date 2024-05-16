Israel Bonds Surge: Record Sales Amidst Global Support

Dani Naveh, president & CEO of Israel Bonds, witnessed an extraordinary surge in sales in the six months following Oct. 7. During this period, the company nearly tripled its sales, exceeding $3 billion in global sales, marking a significant milestone following the Hamas terror attacks.

The increase, driven by a combination of retail, institutional and government purchases, serves as a testament to Israel’s broad support in the United States and across the globe during these difficult times in its history.

Naveh highlighted the tireless promotion of Israel Bonds sales by his team and leaders, emphasizing the significant efforts invested in achieving these unprecedented sales figures.

“We have been working 24/7 to promote Israel Bonds sales. I’m proud that we were able to manage that kind of campaign and breaking record numbers that we have achieved,” Naveh said. “I’m proud to say that that together with my staff and our leaders we invested huge efforts in order to achieve these kind of breaking record numbers of sales. It cannot be taken for granted.”

“Israel’s supporters worldwide have sent a clear and powerful message with their investment dollars in the aftermath of Oct. 7,” Naveh said. “From synagogue members purchasing bar or bat mitzvah Celebration Bonds to state treasurers making unprecedented investments, Israel Bonds has experienced a surge in investments across all categories of our business.”

Those supporters are not only private investors, but also many U.S states. Less than a month after the war erupted in Israel, American states announced $300 million in Israeli bond purchases. Recently, the Indiana State Treasurer announced a significant investment, purchasing an additional $5 million worth of Israeli bonds.

In a conversation with Bloomington, Indiana WIBC radio’s Tony Katz, State Treasurer Daniel Elliott elaborated on the rationale behind this decision.

Amid widespread college student protests in support of Palestine, Elliott underscored the financial advantages of maintaining an alliance with Israel. He emphasized that investing in Israeli bonds is beneficial for Hoosiers, advocating for engagement and investment over boycott and divestment.

By purchasing these bonds, Indiana effectively assumes a portion of Israel’s debt, with the country committing to repay the state at a fixed interest rate over three years. This move marks a continuation of similar agreements reached in recent months.

Elliott highlighted Indiana’s previous investment of $25 million in Israel Bonds, bringing the state’s total investment in the nation’s bonds to approximately $110 million. He expressed confidence in the investment’s potential to reduce local taxes, citing Israel’s consistent track record of meeting its debt service obligations.

Naveh attributes this surge in sales to the concerted efforts of Israel Bonds’ management team and the desire of Jewish communities worldwide to stand in solidarity with Israel during challenging times.

“We have achieved record-breaking sales due to the overwhelming support that Israel is receiving from Jewish communities worldwide. People view investments in Israel Bonds as a direct way to provide vital support to Israel, which urgently requires funding,” Naveh said.

He highlighted that many individuals perceive investing in Israel Bonds as a direct means of supporting Israel.

“We primarily have two categories of investors: retail and institutional,” he said. “Among retail investors, we see a diverse range of stakeholders, including community congregations, foundations, federations and individuals, all united in their support for the State of Israel through investments in Israel Bonds. On the other hand, institutional investors, such as various local governments and states across the United States, view investing in Israel Bonds as a compelling way to express their support for the United States while generating favorable returns.”

“We have observed both new purchases from individuals who have never previously invested in bonds and increased investments from existing customers,” Naveh noted.

While the majority of sales are in the U.S., Israel Bonds has also experienced higher sales in regions such as Europe and Canada.

Commenting on the rise of antisemitism and anti-Israel activities, particularly on college campuses, Naveh emphasized the importance of supporting Israel as a response.

“Investing in Israel Bonds serves as one of the most effective ways to counteract these trends,” he said. “Rather than passively witnessing these developments, individuals can take proactive steps by increasing their investments in Israel Bonds.”