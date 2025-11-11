Selective Outrage: The Warped Collapse of Modern Feminism

Across much of the Middle East and Africa, women live under a brutal and very real apartheid — gender apartheid.
In more than a dozen countries — including Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Iran, and Afghanistan — women are legally required to obey their husbands. Guardianship laws, which exist in at least 17 countries, mean a woman cannot work, travel, study, or even receive medical treatment without a man’s permission. In over 20 nations, such as Libya, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan, rapists can escape prosecution by marrying their victims. And in more than 15 countries across the MENA region (besides Israel), domestic violence, spousal rape, and workplace harassment go unpunished — not because they are rare, but because they are not illegal.
Honor killings are so common that no government can keep accurate statistics. Thirty countries still practice female genital mutilation. According to UNICEF, more than 650 million women alive today were married as children, many before they reached their teens.
This is what systemic oppression looks like. Yet it’s almost never the target of Western outrage.
Modern Feminism Forgot Women
There was a time when feminism was universal — when it embodied the belief that all women, everywhere, deserve equality and safety. Feminists once stood beside dissidents in Tehran and spoke for girls denied education in Kabul. It was about rights, not optics.
But in today’s West, feminism has mutated. It’s no longer about solidarity with women — it’s about signaling. Activists posture against “patriarchies” in Los Angeles while ignoring real brutal ones in places like Tehran, Tripoli, and Gaza City.
The movement that once defended women from oppression now routinely excuses or even celebrates their oppressors — so long as those oppressors aren’t perceived as “white” or Jewish.
When Linda Sarsour, who praises the Sharia that relegates nearly one-third of the world’s women to second-class citizenship, became a face of the Women’s March — and ironically said “Zionists can’t be feminists” — the mainstream left barely blinked. The same activists who once shouted “My Body, My Choice” now stand silent as women are beaten and even killed for showing their hair.
The Greta Example
A public figure who exemplifies this hypocrisy is Greta Thunberg.
Thunberg began as a symbol of youthful moral clarity. Since then, she has traded universal concern for selective outrage. She rails against Western governments and fossil fuels — but not against regimes that execute women for dancing in public or beat them for not wearing a hijab.
Instead, she joined the chorus chanting “From the river to the sea,” a slogan that doesn’t call for coexistence but for the eradication of the world’s only Jewish state — and with it, the only place in the Middle East and North Africa where women, including Arab and Christian women, enjoy full equality under law.
Her silence on gender apartheid in Gaza and Iran isn’t an oversight; it’s the logical endpoint of a moral framework that judges actions not by ethics but by identity. In this worldview, oppression is only wrong when committed by the “right” kind of oppressor — and only matters when the victims fit a preferred narrative.
Selective Outrage as Virtue
Feminist movements in the West now march for causes that are easy, photogenic, and politically fashionable — while turning their backs on the women who need them most.
You won’t see large marches for Afghan girls banned from education or protests for Iranian women imprisoned for removing their headscarves. You won’t see viral campaigns for Yazidi women enslaved by ISIS, or for those still missing a decade later.
You will, however, see countless “feminist” rallies condemning Israel — the only country in the Middle East with gender equality enshrined in law, and the first nation in the modern world to elect a female head of government without a quota or dynasty when Golda Meir became prime minister in 1969.
That inversion is no accident. It’s what happens when activism is not built on truth but on identity and tribalism.
The same people who label Israel an “apartheid state” say nothing about the real apartheid — gender, religious, and legal — that dominates the Arab world. They stay silent because acknowledging it would expose their moral inconsistency.
The Numbers Don’t Lie
Since Israel’s founding in 1948, its Christian population has grown by nearly 500%, while in Arab-controlled nations it has plummeted by more than 70%. In Israel, Christian Arabs are the most highly educated demographic group, with college graduation rates surpassing those of Jewish Israelis.
In Israel, women serve as Supreme Court justices, CEOs, fighter pilots, ambassadors, and parliamentarians. In Gaza and much of the Arab world, women can be beaten, imprisoned, or executed for exercising the same freedoms their Israeli counterparts take for granted.
Yet somehow, in the moral calculus of much of the Western left, it is Israel — not the regimes that jail rape victims — that is condemned as “oppressive.”
Real Apartheid
The next time someone screams about “Israeli apartheid” — in a country where Arab citizens, including women, vote, serve in the Knesset, head hospitals, and argue before the Supreme Court — ask them why they’re silent about gender apartheid, a system under which hundreds of millions of women are effectively enslaved.
Ask why activists who claim they seek to “decolonize” the world refuse to speak against regimes that colonize women’s bodies.
Ask why people who claim to fight for freedom align themselves with those who crush it.
And then ask why the only country they single out for unique hatred happens to be the Jewish one — the only country in the MENA region where all citizens, including women, enjoy full civil rights.
The Reckoning Still to Come
Most civilizations don’t collapse because their enemies defeat them; they collapse because they forget what made them worth defending.
Western feminism once knew what freedom meant — and who its enemies were. It could tell the difference between imperfection and barbarism, between a society that debates equality and one that denies women humanity itself.
Today, its 21st-century incarnation confuses moral theater for moral courage. It kneels before fashion and calls it empathy. It pretends its silence is humility.
But moral confusion always exacts a price.
If the movements that claim to fight for justice continue to measure virtue by identity rather than truth, they will one day wake up to find they’ve betrayed the very people they claimed to liberate. And when that happens, history will not be kind.
Because history never is — least of all to those who mistake cowardice for compassion.
Micha Danzig served in the Israeli Army and is a former police officer with the NYPD. He is currently an attorney and is very active with numerous Jewish and pro-Israel organizations, including Stand With Us and the FIDF, and is a national board member of Herut North America.
