When Halloween Turns to Hate, Parents Must Wake Up

In the past few weeks, three disturbing school incidents have exposed a cultural sickness spreading among American teenagers. In Holmdel, New Jersey, students reportedly planned to dress as Adolf Hitler and Holocaust victims for Halloween. In Fairfax County, Virginia, a student group posted videos staging Hamas-style kidnappings — hooded classmates shoved into the trunks of cars as part of a supposed “club skit.” And in Hanover, Pennsylvania, a Catholic school parade float recreated the gate of Auschwitz, complete with the infamous words “Arbeit Macht Frei.”
Each episode has been met with shock, outrage, and apologies from school administrators. But the deeper question remains: How did we get here? What kind of home environment produces a young person who can look at the horrors of the Holocaust or modern-day terrorism and think, “That would make a great costume”?
We can blame social media, and rightly so. Platforms that reward provocation and shock have eroded empathy and blurred the line between humor and cruelty. Yet that explanation is incomplete. The more uncomfortable truth is that many parents have gone missing in action when it comes to shaping their children’s moral and historical awareness.
Students don’t wake up one morning and decide to mock the murder of 6 million Jews or reenact a terrorist abduction without first having absorbed the message that nothing is sacred. The question is: Where did they learn that? If schools are responsible for teaching facts, parents are responsible for teaching decency. But too many families seem to have outsourced moral education entirely — expecting teachers, or worse, TikTok, to do the job.
When a teenager uploads a video trivializing hostage-taking, when another dresses as Hitler, that’s not merely a disciplinary issue. It’s a reflection of the vacuum left when adults stop talking to their children about history, faith and moral responsibility. It’s a failure of parenting as much as of pedagogy.
It’s tempting to write these stories off as isolated acts of youthful stupidity. But each required adult acquiescence. The Hanover float was designed, built and approved before it ever appeared in a parade. The Fairfax videos were filmed, edited and shared online. The New Jersey plans circulated among students for days. Dozens of adults saw or heard about these acts before they went public, and none stopped them. The silence is telling.
This is not the first time moral collapse has followed cultural complacency. Every generation worries that its youth are losing their compass. But today’s moral confusion feels different — more performative, more public and amplified by social media’s promise of instant attention. The pursuit of clicks has replaced the pursuit of conscience.
Schools certainly must act. Administrators should make clear that mocking genocide or mimicking terrorism constitutes hate speech, not “humor,” and should carry real consequences. Holocaust education must move beyond a single annual assembly and become part of a broader civic-values curriculum. Teachers should partner with local Holocaust centers, interfaith organizations and survivors’ groups to expose students to living history. But none of this will matter if it isn’t reinforced at home.
Parents must reclaim their central role as moral educators. That means asking questions — What are you watching? What are you posting? — and having the difficult conversations about antisemitism, extremism and empathy that many households have avoided. It means telling children not just what is wrong, but why it is wrong. It also means modeling restraint and respect in an age when adults themselves often engage in online ridicule and partisanship.
America’s schools can set boundaries, but they cannot replace the values that are — or aren’t — taught at home. If parents don’t draw those lines, teenagers will continue to learn their ethics from the comment sections and video feeds that reward outrage over understanding.
I write about this not as a social theorist but as a father who knows the real cost of hate. My daughter, Alisa, was murdered in 1995 in a terrorist attack sponsored by Iran. I’ve spent three decades fighting for justice for victims of terror and educating others about its roots. When I see American students turning horror into entertainment, I’m reminded that hatred doesn’t begin with violence. It begins with mockery, with indifference, with treating evil as a game.
The lesson of these Halloween scandals isn’t just that some kids behaved badly. It’s that the adults around them weren’t paying attention. If we shrug this off as harmless youthful ignorance, we’ll be teaching the next generation that nothing matters — that the suffering of others is just another costume to try on.
The antidote isn’t another assembly or hashtag. It’s parenting — intentional, present and morally grounded. Parents must reclaim their children’s hearts and minds before the culture does. Because if we don’t teach them what should never be mocked, someone else will teach them that nothing is off-limits.
Stephen M. Flatow is an attorney and the father of Alisa Flatow, who was murdered in an Iranian-sponsored Palestinian terrorist attack in 1995. He is author of “A Father’s Story: My Fight for Justice Against Iranian Terror” and is the president of the Religious Zionists of America-Mizrachi. He divides his time between New Jersey and Jerusalem.
When Halloween Turns to Hate, Parents Must Wake Up
Stephen M. Flatow
In the past few weeks, three disturbing school incidents have exposed a cultural sickness spreading among American teenagers. In Holmdel, New Jersey, students reportedly planned to dress as Adolf Hitler and Holocaust victims for Halloween. In Fairfax County, Virginia, a student group posted videos staging Hamas-style kidnappings — hooded classmates shoved into the trunks of cars as part of a supposed “club skit.” And in Hanover, Pennsylvania, a Catholic school parade float recreated the gate of Auschwitz, complete with the infamous words “Arbeit Macht Frei.”
Each episode has been met with shock, outrage, and apologies from school administrators. But the deeper question remains: How did we get here? What kind of home environment produces a young person who can look at the horrors of the Holocaust or modern-day terrorism and think, “That would make a great costume”?
We can blame social media, and rightly so. Platforms that reward provocation and shock have eroded empathy and blurred the line between humor and cruelty. Yet that explanation is incomplete. The more uncomfortable truth is that many parents have gone missing in action when it comes to shaping their children’s moral and historical awareness.
Students don’t wake up one morning and decide to mock the murder of 6 million Jews or reenact a terrorist abduction without first having absorbed the message that nothing is sacred. The question is: Where did they learn that? If schools are responsible for teaching facts, parents are responsible for teaching decency. But too many families seem to have outsourced moral education entirely — expecting teachers, or worse, TikTok, to do the job.
When a teenager uploads a video trivializing hostage-taking, when another dresses as Hitler, that’s not merely a disciplinary issue. It’s a reflection of the vacuum left when adults stop talking to their children about history, faith and moral responsibility. It’s a failure of parenting as much as of pedagogy.
It’s tempting to write these stories off as isolated acts of youthful stupidity. But each required adult acquiescence. The Hanover float was designed, built and approved before it ever appeared in a parade. The Fairfax videos were filmed, edited and shared online. The New Jersey plans circulated among students for days. Dozens of adults saw or heard about these acts before they went public, and none stopped them. The silence is telling.
This is not the first time moral collapse has followed cultural complacency. Every generation worries that its youth are losing their compass. But today’s moral confusion feels different — more performative, more public and amplified by social media’s promise of instant attention. The pursuit of clicks has replaced the pursuit of conscience.
Schools certainly must act. Administrators should make clear that mocking genocide or mimicking terrorism constitutes hate speech, not “humor,” and should carry real consequences. Holocaust education must move beyond a single annual assembly and become part of a broader civic-values curriculum. Teachers should partner with local Holocaust centers, interfaith organizations and survivors’ groups to expose students to living history. But none of this will matter if it isn’t reinforced at home.
Parents must reclaim their central role as moral educators. That means asking questions — What are you watching? What are you posting? — and having the difficult conversations about antisemitism, extremism and empathy that many households have avoided. It means telling children not just what is wrong, but why it is wrong. It also means modeling restraint and respect in an age when adults themselves often engage in online ridicule and partisanship.
America’s schools can set boundaries, but they cannot replace the values that are — or aren’t — taught at home. If parents don’t draw those lines, teenagers will continue to learn their ethics from the comment sections and video feeds that reward outrage over understanding.
I write about this not as a social theorist but as a father who knows the real cost of hate. My daughter, Alisa, was murdered in 1995 in a terrorist attack sponsored by Iran. I’ve spent three decades fighting for justice for victims of terror and educating others about its roots. When I see American students turning horror into entertainment, I’m reminded that hatred doesn’t begin with violence. It begins with mockery, with indifference, with treating evil as a game.
The lesson of these Halloween scandals isn’t just that some kids behaved badly. It’s that the adults around them weren’t paying attention. If we shrug this off as harmless youthful ignorance, we’ll be teaching the next generation that nothing matters — that the suffering of others is just another costume to try on.
The antidote isn’t another assembly or hashtag. It’s parenting — intentional, present and morally grounded. Parents must reclaim their children’s hearts and minds before the culture does. Because if we don’t teach them what should never be mocked, someone else will teach them that nothing is off-limits.
Stephen M. Flatow is an attorney and the father of Alisa Flatow, who was murdered in an Iranian-sponsored Palestinian terrorist attack in 1995. He is author of “A Father’s Story: My Fight for Justice Against Iranian Terror” and is the president of the Religious Zionists of America-Mizrachi. He divides his time between New Jersey and Jerusalem.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
How Humans Can Avoid Becoming an Endangered Species in the Age of AI and Robotics
To Fight Antisemitism Let’s Stop Pointing Fingers and Start Seeking Allies
When Halloween Turns to Hate, Parents Must Wake Up
Abraham Lincoln’s Akedah
Bringing the Torah to Life in the Digital Age
The Law and Culture of Civil Same-Sex Marriage
Jews Getting It from Both Sides
As long as either the Republicans or Democrats are willing to harbor the haters, they should no longer be rewarded with knee-jerk loyalty from our community.
New ICC Poll: Antisemitism Surges on U.S. College Campuses as Support for Israel Falls
The tracking poll, which has been ongoing since the war’s outset, shows the lowest favorability for Israel ever measured among U.S. college students, as well as a persistent climate of intolerance toward Jewish identity and expression.
Selective Outrage: The Warped Collapse of Modern Feminism
The movement that once defended women from oppression now routinely excuses or even celebrates their oppressors — so long as those oppressors aren’t perceived as “white” or Jewish.
The Elephant on Bruin Walk: UCLA Can’t Curb Campus Antisemitism While Ignoring Faculty-Led Anti-Zionism
At UCLA, faculty and departments have moved anti-Zionist activism from the margins into university life, becoming a core engine of campus antisemitism.
The United States Dissolved after 85 Years and Was Saved by One Man. Who Will Be Israel’s Lincoln?
Lincoln understood that nations endure not through might but through meaning. Israel’s strength, too, must rest on moral conviction — that a Jewish and democratic state in the Holy Land is not an accident of history but a moral necessity.
“If She Can See It, She Can Be It,” at the Future is Female Awards AdWeek 2025
Start Spreading the Jews: It’s Up to Jews to Save New York, New York
Mamdani’s election should be seen as the tipping point that made the Jews go all-in to save their city. Is there any group better suited for this task? Has any group done more for this great city?
They’re Trying to Muzzle the Jews—Again
There’s nothing objectively controversial about the ADL’s plan to set up a website and a hotline to keep an eye on the Mamdani administration. There is good reason to monitor Mamdani.
New York State OUT of Mind
If looming bankruptcy, social unrest and violent crime are part of Mamdani’s prescription for a more progressive New York, people will leave—not just the wealthy looking for safer tax havens, but everyone if they discover that the New York City of 2026 is as unlivable as it was in 1976.
Anti-Racism Failed Because It Was Anti-American
When you base a movement around something immutable in a country that is all about aspiration and the possibility of change, your movement becomes a hope-killer without a future.
Rachel Simons: “Sesame,” Seeds and Peach Crumble
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 131
Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Elchanan Shoff’s Thirst for Knowledge
What sets Rabbi Elchanan Shoff apart from his colleagues and predecessors is his unquenchable desire to find out everything about everything.
Holocaust Museum LA, Beit Issie Shapiro Galas Draw Local Leadership
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
One Cannot Live by Law Alone
The lesson of Sodom is that one cannot live by law alone.
The Crisis Hasn’t Passed; It’s Deepening
Jewish leadership must move from statements to strategy and empower our children to hold the line.
‘Don’t Feed the Lion’: A Much Needed Young Reader’s Novel Dealing with Antisemitism
And They Appeared- A poem for Parsha Vayera
And They appeared, like magic…
Yad Vashem Commemorating Kristallnacht and a Milestone for Its Book of Names
Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Israel, is holding an event called, “Spread the Light: Commemorating Kristallnacht in a Shattered World” on November 9.
Hagar and the Hegira: A Historical View
A Moment in Time: “In My Bones”
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.