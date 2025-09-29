World War III Will Be Short on Good Guys

When, and if, World War III commences between Islamists and the tattered remnants of Western democracy, America is now on notice of a dwindling list of allies to fight alongside it. This past week was a pitiful reminder of the back-stabbing spinelessness that now governs once-great countries.

France, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Belgium, Portugal and Luxembourg recognized a Palestinian state even though such a nation has no prior history, recognized borders, legitimate government, currency, capital- and tax-raising powers—nor has it renounced terrorism and “pay-for-slay” bounties, accepted democratic norms and the very existence of Israel, returned Israeli and American hostages, or agreed to a ceasefire.

Given these apparent disqualifiers, why would Western nations support something so unworthy and doomed to fail as a Palestinian state? (Spain, Norway and Ireland did so earlier in the year.) Terrified of the terrorism they foolishly imported into their own countries, and now percolates unabated. Ticking time bombs attached to actual suicide bombers and insomniac sleeper cells who have no love lost for European culture.

Blowing up the Louvre or Big Ben would be a pleasure if it paved the way for a new world order governed by Sharia law and the dismantling of formerly free societies.

Offering raging domestic Muslims a token gift of Palestinian statehood was a small price to pay, even at the expense of their Jewish citizens, who have been subject to attacks by their European—in name only—countrymen. Three-quarters of the 193 member states in the United Nations voted (conveniently on Rosh Hashanah) to anoint Palestine with statehood. Germany, Italy and Denmark were notable holdouts among Western Europeans. Muslim rioting immediately ensued—in Spain, too, just for the hell of it.

All cheer those great Danes, who sheltered and rescued Jews during the Holocaust. Italy did, too. In a terrific historical twist, they now stand alongside Germany, the nation responsible for an actual genocide, in refusing to recognize a Palestinian state that would endanger Jews.

Nearly two years ago, Palestinian terrorists and civilian accomplices slaughtered 1,200 truly innocent Israeli civilians at a music festival and in neighboring villages. Mass rapes, beheadings and the torching of babies were the calling cards of their capacity to join the civilized world as a nation in good standing.

This is what U.N. delegates believe to constitute a good neighbor? Arising out of the ashes of Auschwitz, this global body improbably managed to learn nothing from the Holocaust. Since its inception in 1945, the U.N. has been a sea of antisemitism and a paradox of moral hypocrisy. Iran, Syria, China and North Korea have enjoyed seats on its Human Rights Council.

For all the global indignation about Gaza, not a word about the real occupations of Northern Cyprus, Kashmir, Kurdistan, and Tibet; the persecution of the Uyghurs in China; the mass starvation in Nigeria; and the genocides in Sudan, Congo and Ethiopia.

Especially enraging is the abandonment of the Kurds. They, like Palestinians, are Muslims, but who share our democratic values and don’t stone women and hang homosexuals. They, unlike Palestinians, have been subject to actual ethnic cleansing. What’s more, they have never rejected offers of statehood or perfected terrorism. And they assisted in defeating ISIS!

The world has been too busy berating Israel to notice. And, in doing so, it missed all the cues. October 7 resulted in mass Israeli casualties while revealing Europe’s own future. The entire Continent responded accordingly, like cowards. The next leap backward will involve Islamist demands that the Western world submit to Allah and hail the caliphate.

For many of these liberal societies, the invasion has already begun—at their own invitation. Civil wars may end up being fought. France, however, has, apparently, already surrendered. (Opposition groups in the U.K., Canada and Australia have thankfully emerged.) British Muslims are demanding reparations to go along with free public housing and other benefits of illegal asylum.

French President Emmanuel Macron told the U.N. General Assembly: “Nothing justifies the ongoing war in Gaza. Nothing.”

Nothing, except that terrorists and their civilian accomplices are still alive, soliciting fresh recruits and promising future attacks. Emaciated hostages remain in tunnels. Proven barbarians have been elevated to statesmen. A reconstituted terror state is now gleefully aware that future acts of murder, rape, and kidnapping will go unpunished.

The president of the Palestinian Authority was elected 20 years ago. That was the end of democracy in the West Bank. There has been no functioning legislature in 18 years. The 1993 Oslo Accords contemplated a negotiated settlement between Israel and the Palestinians. In 2025, statehood is casually handed out as a gift.

Did anyone defy tyrants and expose all that timidity within the General Assembly? Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan are clearly built of finer diplomatic stuff. As Muslims rampaged throughout her cities, Meloni conditioned Palestinian statehood on “the release of the hostages, and . . . the exclusion of Hamas from any role in governance.” Balakrishnan added his own elementary wisdom: statehood will surely not incentivize Hamas to disarm, surrender and release all hostages.

Meanwhile, this week President Trump will unveil a 21-point plan that promises to resolve the conflict and return all hostages within 48 hours of agreement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the White House on Monday. He’ll feel compelled to force a smile. Trump’s proposal is, respectfully, a non-starter.

Netanyahu promised his people that Israel will pursue this war until its rightful conclusion: when Hamas is no more. But Trump’s plan, presumably negotiated with the assistance of Middle East and Gulf states (but not Hamas), goes into effect whether or not Hamas agrees—as if peace can take root without its involvement. Whatever is rebuilt, Hamas will instantly destroy. All Gazans presently in the enclave can remain put—including all unpunished terrorists.

Israel is required to withdraw its military forces from Gaza without finishing the job. The Hamas leadership hiding in Qatar will live to fight another day, as well. The proposal demands that Israel specifically not attack Qatar to root them out.

Finally, the plan contemplates that the P.A. will ultimately rule this fledgling Palestine, despite polling that shows the vast majority of Palestinians believe the P.A. and its president, Mahmoud Abbas, to be incompetent and corrupt. They can’t even manage waste disposal. One of its valleys is called: “Mount Trashmore.”

What Palestinians have always preferred to a state of their own is the end of the Jewish one. When the West Bank was occupied by Jordan, and Gaza by Egypt, from 1949-1967, the Arabs who lived there did not call themselves Palestinians and demand their own homeland. It was only after Israel recaptured the territories in 1967 did the myth of Palestinian self-determination energize Islamists and Western antisemites—and lead them to invent falsehoods about apartheid, land-theft and ethnic cleansing.

This is what all those wishful thinking Westerners have failed to appreciate about the “Two-State Solution.” The Palestinians are committed only to a one-state abolition—the destruction of Israel.

Make way for yet another anti-democratic Arab-Muslim state. This one, shamelessly, will have all its national resources dedicated by one patriotic pursuit: terrorism.