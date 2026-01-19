King’s Dream Was an American Dream

Not many people know that the Memphis hotel where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968 is now the home of the National Civil Rights Museum. In describing King’s legacy, the museum highlights his universal and unifying appeal:

“A leader of all people, Dr. King never chose fear, but always chose courage and determination when fighting for civil rights in the face of oppression, ignorance and violence. He refused to allow prison, violence or the threat of death sway his end mission. Instead, he stood beside his goal of achieving rights for all through nonviolent protests.

“Dr. King maintained a vision for a more diverse America where all people enjoyed the benefits of equality. During a time when the opposition implemented legislation that withheld rights from people of color and expressed hatred through beatings and killings, Dr. King continued to take the high road.”

Where King was most unifying was in his “I Have a Dream” speech at the Washington Mall in August 1963.

By rooting his dream in America’s founding, King made his dream an American dream.

That American dream was, and still is, based on the striving for ideals

The nation’s founders, King said, signed a “promissory note” through the founding documents of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, promising the ideals of fundamental rights for all people.

King did not call for changing those documents or those promises. He called on America to live up to them.

His civil rights movement sought to cash the “promissory note” for the Black community so they can enjoy the rights and opportunities that were rightfully theirs.

In other words, instead of demeaning America as irredeemably and systemically racist, he went in the other direction: We’re better than that, he told us.

Indeed we are.

Compared to the America of 1963 when King made his “dream” speech, we’ve come a long way in cashing our promissory note to the Black community. The fact that we still have a long way to go is why progress is an idea that never ends. It’s halting and it’s difficult, but we are a nation that is meant to be constantly restless for progress.

Now we’re going through a dip. I can’t remember our country being so divided. Everything has become politicized– even the American Dream.

Given the state we’re in, King’s legacy has never been more essential. On this MLK Day, I can’t think of a better way to honor his legacy than to remember how he tried to bring our country together through our shared ideals. Ideals don’t change. It’s us who much change and never stop striving for progress.

Maybe King figured out that lowering our collective self-esteem was not a good recipe for progress.

Happy MLK Day.