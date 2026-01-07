At The Jewish Educator Awards, Individuals Shine Through the Community

In the Jewish world, one idea that comes up over and over again is the idea of community. Indeed of all the Jewish values that have sustained us since we landed on these shores, few have been as elevated as the value of community. Regardless of geography or denomination, the act of joining a community has been essential to both Jewish identity and continuity.

This idea of community was readily apparent last month at the 35th annual Jewish Educator Awards luncheon at the Luxe Hotel. You could see Jews from all religious streams, from the ultra-Orthodox to the Reform and everything in between.

And yet, as much as I marveled at this sense of community, it was something else that caught my eye as I looked at the program. It was a quote from founder Lowell Milken: “One individual has the power to make a powerful and profound difference in the lives of others.”

Right there in the midst of community, we came to honor outstanding individuals.

There was Nili Isenberg, a Judaic Studies teacher from Pressman Academy, who contributes (quoting the program) “her deep knowledge of history, culture and heritage.”

There was Hadassah Weiner, elementary girls principal at Yeshiva Rav Isacsohn Toras Emes Academy, where “she has contributed her talent, experience and innovation for nearly a decade.”

There was Rabbi Reuven Youkhepaz, fifth grade boys rebbe at Yeshiva Aharon Yaacov/Ohr Eliyahu, who “possesses an energy and positivity that knows no limits.”

And there was Jared Stein of de Toledo High School, where he has “shaped a welcoming musical program” and “celebrates his 18th year as director of instrumental music.”

Each award winner was unique with their own unique stories and qualities. The theme that flowed through the event is that a community is only as strong as its individuals.

From its early roots, the American experience has emphasized the individual; the freedom and rights of individuals to pursue their own dreams. At the same time, our country has thrived through the creation of groups and communities that have transcended the individual ethos and offered support for individuals.

The Jewish tradition reinforces that idea— we don’t choose between the two. We can get lost in community just as we can get lost in individuality. That’s why we honor both. Individuals must value their communities just as communities must value their individuals.

If “one individual has the power to make a powerful and profound difference in the lives of others,” the same can be said of community.

For 35 years, the Jewish Educator Awards has been making that point.