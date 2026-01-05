A New Idea to Fight Antisemitism: Less Analyzing, More Messaging

In our zeal to fight the demon of Jew-hatred, Jews have become masters of the in-depth analysis. It’s a natural instinct: We can’t fix a problem until we understand it, so let’s analyze it to death.

Meanwhile, no one seems to notice that the more we’ve analyzed, the more antisemitism has gone up. There may be a good reason for this. An analysis is academic. The real world cares little for our theories that explain the historical roots of antisemitism and its insidious modern manifestations. These are fascinating and important, but in terms of impact, they move nobody. We’re speaking to ourselves.

The real world also cares little for the “noise” Jews make in their fight against Jew-hatred: we call out, we condemn, we sue, we release statements, we explain, we monitor, and so on.

But people are moved by messages, not by the noise of analyses or cliches.

The problem is that whether we like it or not, this noise has created its own messaging: Jews are worried, Jews are afraid, Jews want to be victims, Jews are always defending themselves. This “accidental” messaging is why we can’t seem to move the needle: We’ve lost control of our message.

What we need today is not more noise but intentional messaging.

Advertising is a thankless business. I spent many years doing my best version of Mad Men. But it did teach me one thing: messaging is everything. Without compelling messages that go out into the real world, you have nothing.

Most people hate recommending messages that will go out into the real world. It’s too risky. That’s how you get your head chopped off.

You won’t get your head chopped off for an analysis of the Marxist roots of antisemitism or for uttering a cliche like, “There is no place for this kind of hatred. We condemn it unequivocally.”

The fact that these utterances may be true has nothing to do with impact. Truth is an opener, not a closer. What closes is a message that can move people in the direction you want them to move.

It may be true that “Jew-hatred is unacceptable,” but mindlessly repeating such a cliche has an unintended consequence: it reminds people that Jews are hated. How is that a good way to fight hatred?

I’ve done more than my share of analyses over the years, but in recent weeks, I’ve stuck my neck out with some specific messages. It doesn’t matter whether you agree with them or not. What matters is that the Jewish community must start elevating the act of messaging in a way that will advance the Jewish and Zionist cause. Some have started; we need more.

One of the messages I suggested is “Zionism is great for the world.” This was the ad guy in me speaking. Stick your neck out. Stop defending yourself. Say something bold. Change the conversation in your favor.

I followed that up with a series of messages undermining antizionism. Take your pick: “Antizionism is anti-West, anti-America, anti-truth, anti-peace, anti-justice and anti-world.”

Instead of getting my head chopped off, the opposite happened. People liked the freshness and boldness. They saw the value of breaking through the predictable clutter of our “fight against antisemitism.” My favorite feedback was that “this also happens to be true.”

Analyses and cliches will always have their proper place in the institutional fight against antisemitism. But for real impact in the real world, we must begin to take a chance with messages that won’t bore people but move them.

And if you’re afraid of getting your neck chopped off, just remember that it’s just a cliché.