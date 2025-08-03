Sydney Sweeney Saga: The Ugly Truth of Physical Beauty

Brad Pitt looks better than I do. So does Richard Gere, Marlon Brando and Paul Newman.

If you put my face next to theirs and asked 500 people to rank our physical attractiveness (leaving my mother out of it), all 500 would say any of them looks better.

Does that bother me? Of course it does! I couldn’t stand my curly hair and sturdy nose growing up. Who wouldn’t want to look like Brando?

So, as I watch the ugly food fights over the Sydney Sweeney “jeans/genes” commercial for American Eagle jeans, I can’t help but wonder: What’s wrong with being objectively beautiful? What’s wrong with admitting the scientific fact that our physical traits come from our genes?

Apparently, Sweeney’s problem is that she’s white, so the leftist woke brigade is trying to turn her into a eugenics-promoting Nazi.

But any woman of any color can be blessed with an elevated beauty gene. Would we be seeing such an outcry if the woman in the American Eagle ad was a beautiful black actress?

Of course not.

I suspect that what may bother some people is that we’ve made such a big deal of “equality” and “inclusiveness” in recent years, it’s hard to stomach the simple notion that some people may be more physically attractive than others.

Well, those people exist. I see them all the time.

Ironically, by making such a fuss over Sweeney’s physical appearance to weaponize it for partisan warfare, her detractors ended up undermining one of the great truths of life: Real beauty is on the inside. It comes from our characters and our personalities, our ability to bring joy and laughter to those around us, our facility to attract others by radiating warmth and love.

That beauty has nothing to with our genes, whether your name is Brad Pitt or Sydney Sweeney.