Josh Shapiro Need Not Apologize for a Prescient Op-Ed He Wrote 31 Years Ago

“I do not believe that the Israelis and the Palestinians have achieved peace, nor do I believe that this will mark an end to the blood and tears,” Pennsylvania Governor and potential Democratic vice presidential nominee Josh Shapiro wrote in a 1993 op-ed while he was a student at University of Rochester. “Although I am an advocate of peace I’m also an advocate of realism. I’m somewhat skeptical of this notion of a peace plan or at the very least an agreement to coexist in a civilized manner.”

Shapiro was weighing in during the euphoria of the Oslo Accords, when the famous Rose Garden handshake between Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO terror maestro Yasir Arafat electrified the hopes of peace lovers everywhere. At the time, Shapiro was a 20-year-old student who refused to be overtaken by the wishful thinking that marked those heady days.

Now he’s trying to distance himself from the op-ed, which was titled, “Peace Not Possible.”

“Something I wrote when I was 20, is that what you’re talking about?” Mr. Shapiro told a reporter during a news conference on Friday. “I was 20.” He added defensively that he had been in favor of a two-state solution, with “Israelis and Palestinians living peacefully side by side” long before the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7 that started the war in Gaza.

In the op-ed, in which he identified as a former volunteer in the IDF, he argued that the Palestinians are too “battle-minded” to pursue peace with Israel. He also stated that he “spent five months studying in Israel and volunteered in the Israeli army.” Shapiro spokesperson Manuel Bonder downplayed the claim and said that “when Shapiro was in high school, he volunteered on a kibbutz in Israel as part of a service project requirement.”

Nevertheless, the outcry from the usual circles has been swift.

“We are deeply disturbed by the racist, anti-Palestinian views that Governor Shapiro expressed in this article,” Ahmet Tekelioglu, the group’s executive director said in a statement. “We are also concerned by his failure to clearly apologize for those hateful comments, especially given how quickly and harshly he has targeted college students protesting the Gaza genocide for their speech.”

But why should he apologize for speaking the hard truth?

Even at the age of 20, when students are at their most idealistic, Shapiro was able to see what a global army of sophisticated diplomats, politicians, pundits and peace processors could not see: Arafat was a phoney. His desire to extinguish Zionism never waned; it was his brand, his calling.

Just ask President Bill Clinton, who blamed Arafat directly for the failure of Camp David peace talks in 2000. Or ask any honest and serious analyst and they’ll tell you the same thing: the Palestinian refusal to accept the presence of a sovereign Jewish state, and their glorifying of terrorism against that state, squelched the naive dreams of Oslo.

I once asked Dennis Ross, the man most involved with peace negotiations through several decades, what was his biggest regret in the wake of the Oslo failure. He replied immediately: they didn’t enforce the incitement clause in the treaty. Evidently, encouraging the murder of Israelis while pretending to negotiate peace with Israel was not a recipe for success.

Shapiro, as a prescient observer, saw all that.

And yet, even as a hard-nosed realist, he was also a peace lover hoping to be wrong. “Despite my skepticism as a Jew and a past volunteer in the Israeli army,” he wrote, “I strongly hope and pray that this ‘peace plan’ will be successful.”

Isn’t that exactly what we need now– a realist who never loses hope?

After Israel evacuated Gaza in 2006 and gave Palestinians a chance to create an independent future, they doubled down on destroying Israel, culminating on Oct. 7 with the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. Doesn’t that call for hard-nosed realism?

With a genocidal Iran and its terror proxies in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Gaza and Yemen leading an assault on Israel, the Jewish state may be living through its most dangerous moment. Doesn’t that call for hard-nosed realism?

Gov. Josh Shapiro had that hard-nosed realism before most people.

But because he’s also a lover of peace, we can be sure he’ll keep a close eye on a whole other side of the Mideast– the Abraham Accords, a concrete ray of hope in a sea of darkness.