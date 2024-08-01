There’s a Difference Between Fighting Terrorists and Terrorizing Them

It turns out the targeted killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was even more daring than we thought. According to an investigation by The New York Times, Haniyeh was assassinated by an explosive device covertly smuggled into the Tehran guesthouse where he was staying.

The bomb had been hidden approximately two months ago in the guesthouse, which is run and protected by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and is part of a large fortress-like compound, known as Neshat.

In other words, Haniyeh, who had stayed at the guesthouse several times when visiting Tehran, probably felt very safe.

Israel didn’t just assassinate Haniyeh, it terrorized him. It snuck up on him when he least expected it, just as it did a day earlier with the #2 man in Hezbollah, Fouad Shukr, in his hideaway in Beirut. Every enemy of Israel must now surely be spooked, including especially the mother of all enemies who sponsors them all, Iran.

“Both operations will undoubtedly impact Hamas and Hezbollah capabilities going forward, even as they will force both groups to generate some type of response,” Israel Policy Forum analyst Michael Koplow writes. “But the intended audience was less the leadership of both groups as much as it was their Iranian patrons. The aim was to demonstrate to Iran that Israel is not the paper tiger on the verge of collapse that many of Israel’s foes increasingly see when they look toward Jerusalem, and to put to rest any doubts about Israeli capabilities.”

That is enormous value from two daring strikes.

Compare this approach to fighting a conventional war, as Israel has been fighting in Gaza for more than nine months. It’s Israel’s longest war. The IDF has fought ferociously and has severely downgraded Hamas. And yet, after so many lives lost on both sides and so much devastation, it’s worth asking: Is anyone spooked?

With a relentless war of attrition that seems to have no end in sight, is anyone more afraid of Israel? Did the war help Israel regain its mystique?

With Israel more isolated internationally than ever, and hostages still languishing in Gaza, and Hamas terrorists entrenched in miles of tunnels while hiding behind civilians, is Israel anywhere close to claiming a “victory” over Hamas, let alone the “total” victory Netanyahu has promised?

Part of me wishes that Israel would have launched its targeted killing campaign on Oct. 8 and called it “Operation Forever Spook.” No one is saying that a ground attack was not called for, but it might have had a lot more impact had it been supplemented by a campaign to take down big fish like Haniyeh and Shukr.

Let’s go back to that scene right out of “Fauda” or “Tehran” when Israel operatives secretly smuggled that explosive device into a highly-guarded compound in the heart of Tehran.

They took out one terrorist and one bodyguard. No one else died. Israel kept its mouth shut. There were no power point presentations making Israel’s case, or interviews on CNN explaining away collateral damage.

This approach spooks the enemy– speak silently and carry a wicked stick. Don’t fight them, terrorize them. Unlike with regular wars, they never see you coming. And the blows can be lethal.

As military analyst Seth Frantzman writes in JPost, “[Haniyeh’s] loss is a major blow because Hamas will have a hard time finding a well-known, popular leader who also has experience in the region and can be the one to craft Hamas’s return to power.”

The higher you go in targeted killings, the more impact you get. A leader who’s terrified is less likely to start wars, which means thousands of lives can be saved on both sides. That’s the kind of enemy you want.

Yes, it’s important to disarm terror groups and downgrade their capabilities. But it’s even more important to spook those who give the orders so they’ll be more hesitant to use those weapons.

Maybe that’s how one must survive in the Mideast jungle and save human lives in the process: terrorize the terrorists.