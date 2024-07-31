Israel Just Took Down a Terrorist who Loves Room Service

The targeted killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh reminds me of this fascinating item I read recently about a huge hotel bill for Haniyeh and his entourage at the Mandarin in Doha. Evidently, Hamas got hit with a $1 million bill for the 11-day stay, which included, needless to say, a very abundant room service bill.

Not all terrorists are created equal.

Some love to live it up. While their foot soldiers were dying in Gaza in a blaze of martyrdom glory, and their people were living in misery, Haniyeh and his henchmen were debating between the Rib Eye or the Dover sole.

The most important word in the Middle East is not power or honor or religion. Those are important, but the supreme word is the word “deterrence.” Deterrence is how sophisticated people say “scared sh-tless.”

If your neighbors are not scared of you, you’re finished. If they’re scared of you, they’ll behave. That is how Israel has survived for so long– it’s the rule of the jungle.

October 7 broke that rule. One of Israel’s sworn enemies said to the all-powerful Israel: “We’re not afraid of you.” In fancy language, Israel lost deterrence.

The war in Gaza is Israel’s relentless attempt to regain deterrence, to put the fear of God back into Hamas, to make a statement to everyone else in the neighborhood.

The problem is that it’s hard to deter people who worship death, people who see martyrdom as some kind of sacred honor. That’s why you see such chutzpah in Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas military leader who’s been in the trenches of Gaza for more than nine months. The death of his people doesn’t seem to deter him. In fact, as Netanyahu said in his speech in Congress, for Sinwar, his people’s death is a strategy.

Death, however, definitely deters those terrorists who love to live.

It turns out you usually find those terrorists in the highest echelons, jet-setting from one Mideast capital to another, trying to look important.

Haniyeh, who’s worth an estimated $3 billion, was one of those terrorists. He’s been jet-setting for years now, usually from his home base of Qatar. According to the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, the country provides Hamas with between $120 million and $480 million per year. You can be sure a whole bunch of it found its way to Haniyeh’s large pocket.

Given Haniyeh’s leadership position with Hamas, it’s interesting to note that at no point have we ever seen a media story– whether from Al Jazeera, The New York Times or the BBC– asking the obvious question: “What has Haniyeh done for his people?”

Maybe they were too embarrassed to run a one-word story: “nothing.”

In any case, as far as Israel is concerned, they just caught a very big fish, right after catching Hezbollah’s #2 man in Lebanon. It’s hunting season in the holy land. Israel is getting serious about deterrence. Now let’s hope those other big fish in the neighborhood who also love room service, from Iran to Yemen to Lebanon, are paying attention, and watching their backs.