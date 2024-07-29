Rebuilding the Jewish Brand in America

What is the central vibe in the Jewish world today? In a word, anxiety.

Justified anxiety, I might add.

It seems everywhere we turn, there are anti-Israel and anti-Jewish forces mobilizing for action. The chutzpah has reached new levels. There’s no fear, for example, about spray painting “Hamas is Coming” on a statue in Washington, D.C.

Or assaulting Jews outside a synagogue in my Los Angeles neighborhood of Pico-Robertson.

The good news is that Jews have mobilized in response. We have our rights, like any other group. Haters must pay a price. Lawsuits are being filed. We’re making noise. We’re demanding protection.

This fight is important and must continue, and we cover it closely at the Journal. But that’s not why I’m writing this column. You already know the importance of the fight. There are scores of Jewish organizations that have mobilized for this fight. You don’t need me to repeat the obvious.

I’m writing to bring attention to a side effect of the fight that is hard to see. This side effect is diminishing the Jewish brand in America.

Let me explain.

Fighting for security holds a trap. It is SO important it has the power to drown out everything else. The minute we hear about Jews not feeling safe, we make a lot of noise and move heaven and earth to protect them, as we should.

In branding, it’s all about the noise we make. That noise shapes the brand we become. And right now, the Jewish noise in America is very much about fighting those who hate us. Whether we like it or not, we’re becoming the group that cares mostly about protecting itself.

That’s not just bad for the Jewish brand, it’s also not true to who we are.

The Jewish way, which promotes growth and refinement, has always treated safety as a beginning, not an end.

Perhaps the ultimate example is Israel. In its 76 years of existence, no country has been under more physical threat than the world’s only Jewish state. And yet, it is known not just for its strong military but for its vibrancy and creative spirit, not to mention its many contributions to the world.

As critical as safety is, Israel reminds us that there’s a lot more to the Jewish brand than seeking protection.

In America, no group has contributed more than the Jews. From comedy to science to academia to literature to Broadway to Hollywood to social justice to endless other fields, the Jewish brand has sparkled because Jews are natural contributors, natural builders. Antisemitism or no antisemitism, the Jewish brand in America has always been dominated by our building and giving gene.

I bumped into one of my favorite Jewish “givers” recently, Matisyahu. I mentioned that infamous concert in Spain where he sang the “Jerusalem” song in front of anti-Israel protestors. He remembered it well. What I loved, I told him, is that he didn’t use his position on stage to verbally push back on the haters who wanted to shut him down.

No, all he did was sing. And boy did he sing. While the haters hated, Matisyahu did what he does best. He performed. He gave of himself to the audience.

Giving of ourselves has been the American Jewish way since we landed on these shores.

Now that we’re feeling under siege, that Jewish way is being tested. Naturally, the noise is going to the act of fighting, to the act of seeking protection. It’s understandable.

But if we’re serious about revitalizing the Jewish brand– which is our most valuable asset– we must bring more noise to the Jewish act of bringing goodness, of bringing a positive spirit to the world around us.

Imagine if every Jewish gala, Jewish conference or Jewish event— whether for major groups like the ADL, AJC and Federations or smaller neighborhood groups– would feature one Jew who is giving back and is not connected to that particular cause. Just a Jew doing good things in the world.

This would offer hundreds, if not thousands, of occasions each year to make some noise about Jews and goodness. I can envision Jewish organizations taking 10 percent of their “fighting antisemitism” budgets and allocating it to promoting Jews who bring goodness, from grade school kids to Holocaust survivors, from entertainers to scientists to authors to historians to architects to volunteers in soup kitchens. The good thing is that these Jews are everywhere. They’re the easiest people to find.

The spreading of Jewish goodness, of Jewish creativity, of Jewish joy, won’t just revitalize the Jewish brand, it will also provide a welcome injection of positive energy into our anxious community. Yes, we must never relent in fighting for the safety of Jews. But we also must never relent in honoring the Jewish way of never settling, of always aiming higher.

We are fighters when we are forced to be; but we are builders and givers always.

And giving, from what I hear, helps reduce anxiety.