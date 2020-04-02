Jews Always Are Scapegoated for Pandemics. Are We Safe Today?
The Black Death was one of the worst pandemics in human history, resulting in the deaths of 100 million to 200 million people in Europe from 1347 to 1351.
The Black Death was the first major European outbreak of the plague. Originating from Asia, where it traveled along the Silk Road, the Black Death reached Crimea by 1343. From there, it was spread by fleas living on the rats, reaching the rest of Europe via the Italian peninsula.
The Black Death swept across Europe, annihilating nearly half the population. The Europeans, who had little scientific understanding of the disease, were desperate for an explanation. Their world had collapsed. They were angry, but even more so, they were terrified.
Finding a community that had a precedent of being the scapegoat for every misfortune in the world to blame for the newest and most gutting reality, was the obvious outlet. So they blamed Jews.
Only a small number of Jews in Europe were affected by the Black Death because they were isolated in the ghettos. They also followed Jewish laws that promote cleanliness: washing hands before eating and after eliminating bodily waste, bathe at least once a week before Shabbat, washing a corpse before burial.
As accusations spread that Jews had caused the disease by deliberately poisoning wells, the first massacres directly related to the plague took place. In April 1348 in Toulon Provence in France, Christians murdered 40 Jews in their homes. The next massacre occurred in Barcelona, then in Erfurt, Germany; Basel, Switzerland; Aragon, Spain; and Flanders, Belgium. Two thousand Jews were burned alive on Feb. 14, 1349, in the “Valentine’s Day” Strasbourg massacre, where the plague did not even affect the city.
In 1349, the Jewish community in Frankfurt am Main was annihilated. Afterward, the Jewish communities in Mainz and Cologne were obliterated. By the close of 1349, the killings of Jews near the Hansa townships of the Baltic Coast and in Eastern Europe began. Civil authorities did little to protect Jews and, in some instances, encouraged the rioters.
Killing and maiming Jews had become the universal outlet for grief-stricken Europe, a pastime that would continue for centuries.
When new misfortunes like extreme poverty in Germany appeared, the Jews believed the same horrors wouldn’t happen to them again. “But we are living in different times,” the Jews of Europe said to themselves in 1920, in a world of science, media, democracy. For the years to come, we chant, “Never again,” unsure if it is a promise or a prophecy.
We must not fool ourselves. The world is safe for Jews until it isn’t.
“But we are living in different times,” the Jews of the West tell themselves in 2020. The spread of the coronavirus would never incite violence against us.
We must not fool ourselves. The world is safe for Jews until it isn’t.
Indeed, science, media and democracy prevail throughout Western countries but minorities still aren’t safe. We already are witnessing hate crimes against Asians in their respective countries as bigots scapegoat them for the coronavirus.
As recently as last year, Jews have been killed and brutalized across this country by white supremacists, anti-Zionists and deranged individuals. The KKK’s former Grand Wizard David Duke blames “Zionists” (his dog-whistle for Jews) for causing the coronavirus. Public figures such as actress Rosanna Arquette have made rash claims that Israel knew about the virus and kept it from the world so it could develop a vaccine first: put “lives at risk for profit” as she wrote in a now apologized-for tweet.
We must be on guard for anti-Semitism now, more than ever. Societies are vulnerable and tormented at this time of crisis, just as they were during the Black Death. We have to monitor any shift in public discourse that connects Jews and Israel in this pandemic. We have to remember the countless lessons of history: No matter how wonderful your community may be for Jews, we are safe until we are not.
However, for the first time in history, there is a state that will always be safe for Jews: our own.
Hen Mazzig is an Israeli writer, speaker and activist. He is a senior fellow at the Tel Aviv Institute. Follow him: @HenMazzig
JJ Inside The Print
In a stunning turn of history, a tiny virus has united humanity. Suddenly, every human is fighting the same enemy. Tribal and sectarian rivalries that...
As Americans adapt to the new normal of social distancing and stay-at-home orders, videoconferencing has become our lifeline. The likes of Zoom and FaceTime helps...
Over the years I have sent (and received) numerous invitations that said, “In lieu of presents, your presence is your gift.” And I meant it. I...
“How did you do it?” I asked my mother a few days after our kids’ schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Do what?” she responded....
“They want to audition you on the phone to play a new character — the mother of your “Rugrats” cartoon mother Didi — a grandmother from the...
The very essence Passover is based on an understanding that it is spent in the company of others. The concept of someone spending the holiday...
Can we “manifest” reality? My daughter, the Vegan Hippie Queen, believes so. She always says if you envision what you really want or need, the...
Many of us celebrate the launch of Passover with seder meals and a wide array of special guests: family, friends, colleagues and dear souls who...
Kicking off the first month of our Hebrew calendar with Nisan’s new moon, we usher in a time of seasonal rebalance and realignment. Amid a...
On all other Passovers, we might have celebrated with family and friends. On all other Passovers, memories of growing up around the seder table, once...
In the shadow of the Lincoln Memorial, a boisterous boy named Elliott darted away from his parents as they pushed their two younger sons in...
By now, commentators have noted the similarities between our coronavirus crisis and the classic “trolley problem,” first formulated by the late philosopher Philippa Foot. Imagine...
As teenagers, it is hard to comprehend the irreparable mark this coronavirus will have on our generation. We are in the middle of a tremendous...
The Hebrew word for coalition is “Ya’chdah” — from the word “Ya’chad.” Together. A coalition of parties is supposed to find a sense of togetherness...
Yacov Amsalem’s business partner called from the United Kingdom and said, “We’re on the BBC!” The news item was about stranded British vacationers in the...
“What is the secret sauce that holds a family together?” “What are the ingredients that make some families effective, resilient and happy?” In the age...
Why is this Passover different from all other Passovers? No one really needs to ask. Our Passover plans have been totally upended. We’re worried about...
I come here tonight, weary, bereft, filled with fear From a week of terrifying unknowns ever so near, A hidden yet overwhelming enemy abides Throughout...
One verse, five voices. Edited by Salvador Litvak, the Accidental Talmudist The wicked one, what does he say? “What is this service to you?” He...
In the Song of Songs, an allegory of the love between God and Israel, King Solomon extols the fruit of the land — apples, figs,...
Shortly after de Toledo High School closed on March 10 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and moved to virtual learning, Head of School Mark Shpall...
When the haggadah asks: “How is this night different from all other nights?” this year’s unprecedented answers are painfully obvious. With everyone on lockdown, the coronavirus defies the...
With stay-at-home orders in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, Passover is shaping up to be a more solitary and low-key holiday this year. And...
Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt held a virtual panel on March 26 discussing xenophobia and anti-Semitism in the age of coronavirus with Reps. Debbie...
Although the emergence of the coronavirus has made things seem bleak, there’s an upside to being trapped inside to avoid a raging pandemic: You finally...
At a time when comedy clubs are closed and there’s not a lot to laugh about, stand-up comic Stephen Kramer Glickman has released a hilarious...
A neurotic, tactless, middle-aged Jewish guy perpetually gets himself into hilariously awkward situations of his own making in “The Jewish Enquirer,” now available on Amazon....
Several books and films have told the story of the 10,000 Jewish children who were spirited out of Europe during World War II on Kindertransport...
This year’s roundup of the latest Passover picture books includes a number of different takes on the holiday. They all emphasize the joyful spirit of...
Randi Alfasso died March 15 at 63. Survived by husband Albert; sons Adam, Mathew; sister Debbie Fell; brother Ron Ganzfried. Mount Sinai Leonard Beezy died...
I’ve always been a homebody, so even before it was required for us to shelter in place during the pandemic, “Let’s Stay Home” was my...
Nearly two weeks ago, Boston writer and strategic communications professional Jordan Namerow was driving her 4-year-old son, Lior, to school when he started asking about...
Jewish National Fund (JNF) has launched a suite of live and on-demand videos to help older members of the community feel connected. On March 24,...
FRI APRIL 3 STEPHEN WISE DAILY STREAMING After streaming Shabbat services for more than a decade, Stephen Wise Temple continues its virtual programming during the...