fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Moment in Time: “Being Thankful for the Ability to be Thankful”

[additional-authors]
Picture of Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

November 26, 2025

Dear all,

My Grandma Anne used to begin every single morning with the words, “Modah Ani L’fanecha — Thank You, God.”

Long before I understood Hebrew, I understood her intention. She taught me—without ever sitting me down for a lesson—what it means to greet each new day as a gift, and to approach each morning as an invitation to choose goodness.

As I’ve grown older, her simple practice has become one of my deepest sources of grounding. No matter what is unfolding in the world around us—whether the news feels heavy or our personal lives feel uncertain—I return to her wisdom.

I remind myself to give thanks for the day in front of me. To give thanks for the chances I am given. And to give thanks for something even more fundamental: the very capacity to feel gratitude at all.

On this Thanksgiving Day, may we each take a moment in time to pause, to breathe, to take honest inventory of our lives, and to offer gratitude for the quiet miracle of simply being here.

Ron, Maya, and Eli join me in wishing you and all you love a very happy Thanksgiving,

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zachary R. Shapiro

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Reinventing Thanksgiving Leftovers

November 25, 2025

Some might say that one of the best parts of Thanksgiving is the leftovers. These recipes have all the festivity and none of the guilt.

Rosner’s Domain | Moving Rightward, Again?

November 25, 2025

When an Israeli says “I shifted to the right,” he or she is sending us a message: I became more suspicious of peace processes, more skeptical of concessions, more demanding about security guarantees.

Understanding What We’re For in Four Words

November 25, 2025

There’s more work to do. The haters still hate. But, thanks to Zionism, we won – and will continue winning, while teaching the West about self-defense, self-reliance, and self-respect.

An Open Letter to The Harvard Crimson

November 25, 2025

Zionism is not optional. It is the recognition of a people’s reality and their internationally recognized right to a homeland. Treating it as debatable is racism not philosophy.

The Best Ways to Take Down Mamdani

November 25, 2025

Glibness got Mamdani elected, but it will not help him govern. He won the battle with a smile, but now his opponents must prepare for hard-nosed opposition.

Do “Dirty Jews” Cause Antisemitism?

November 25, 2025

A century has passed, yet the notion that Jews are to blame for people hating them is still heard all too often. The difference is that today, the bigots focus on the Jewish state as the culprit.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.