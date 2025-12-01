Chef Antoni Porowski on Holiday Hosting and KitchenAid’s “Room to Host”

Chef Antoni Porowski has always believed that hosting is less about perfection and more about creating space for connection—an idea that feels especially meaningful during the holidays, when kitchens fill with family, friends, and the rituals that make this season shine. It’s a philosophy that sits at the heart of KitchenAid’s Room to Host. Best known as the food and wine expert on the Emmy Award–winning Netflix series Queer Eye, Antoni’s love of cooking began long before television, growing up in a Polish household where holiday meals and family traditions shaped his intuitive, ingredient-driven style.

Now, as people everywhere prepare to open their homes for the most host-heavy time of the year, Antoni is partnering with KitchenAid to help us rethink what gathering can look like. Room to Host is all about thoughtful design, smart tools, and creating a kitchen that works as beautifully as it feels—so anyone can welcome guests with confidence. In our conversation, Antoni shares how his early family cooking inspired him, why KitchenAid appliances are essential to the way he entertains today, and how the right setup—both physical flow and emotional ease—can transform a holiday gathering into a moment worth savoring.

What about the “Room to Host” concept immediately resonated with you?

For a lot of New Yorkers, entertaining can be challenging with limited space. I love that this initiative/activation makes it possible for guests/winners to host their own dinners.

How did you first become involved with KitchenAid and this idea of bringing people together around the kitchen?

Firstly, I’ve been a fan of KitchenAid since I started cooking. They’ve always been able to marry form and function seamlessly in all their products. It’s a brand synonymous with excellence. What really drew me in to Room to Host was encouraging and putting a spotlight on connecting with food. This has been my mantra not only in my career but something I’ve resonated strongly with since I was a kid. Food is important, but the human bonds and rituals we form around it are the memories we hold on to for a lifetime.

How has your idea of ‘hosting’ evolved, especially as people gather around the table to celebrate and connect?

Hosting can mean so many different things, but to me, it’s an opportunity to connect with my New York friends after months of travel or spend time with family during the holidays. It can be anything from a cocktail hour with snacks or a full multi-course meal. It’s all an opportunity to create memories and connections.

Watch Kitchen Aid Ambassador Chef Atoni here and listen to his advice for hosting your next dinner party.

Your Personal Hosting Philosophy

You’ve spoken before about cooking being a way to connect with others. How has your philosophy of hosting evolved as your career has grown?

Hosting for me is now a luxury with all of the travel that comes with work, so it’s something that has become more of a rarity, but in turn something I have learned to cherish more deeply as a result. In terms of the experience itself, I’ve loosened the reins on stressing myself out unnecessarily, as my philosophy on cooking has shifted to focusing on fewer ingredients with more focus on technique.

What are the three most essential elements of a great hosted meal in your kitchen? (e.g., ambience, pantry staples, flow)

There should always be a snack available right as guests arrive. It can be a goat cheese onion tart or as simple as food olives, aged parm, and some great sourdough and butter.

Second is music and lighting. It can’t be too snoozy but also not too loud or chaotic.

Third is the drink offerings. While I keep it simple, these past few years more friends have either abstained or have been limiting their alcohol consumption, so I try to have interesting mocktail options like flavored syrups or bitters.

If you were hosting a dinner for friends right now in this “Room to Host” spirit — what would be on the menu, and how would you set the tone?

It’s getting colder in New York, so maybe a bitter greens and citrus salad with a simple vinaigrette

I mentioned onion tarts earlier, so now that’s on my mind. Maybe a caramelized onion as well as a tomato version with some crispy prosciutto.

For the main course I’m all about make ahead, so a nice coq at Riesling or boeuf bourguignon (Bourdain’s recipe eliminates soaking the beef in wine overnight and tastes just as good if not better) with a sourdough loaf and Bordier butter.

The KitchenAid “Room to Host”

Room to Host invites people to “make a meal for friends in their kitchen.” How do you translate that in practice — how do you turn a regular kitchen into a gathering place?

Share what you’re making with your guests and involve them in the process. I like to think people enjoy learning things and can take some knowledge or tips home with them

KitchenAid is showcasing its appliance suite (the new major appliance line). How do the tools shape the experience of hosting for you? Do you have a “go to” appliance from KitchenAid that you rely on?

My stand mixer might be my oldest piece, although I’m a huge fan of their utensils, such great quality and durability. In terms of appliances, I was particularly struck by the gorgeous juniper finish fridge with copper hardware.

What are your tips for someone’s first “Room to Host” event feel polished, yet relaxed and true to the brand’s “unbuttoned luxury / no stuffiness” vibe?

Keep it simple, make the thing you’ve made a hundred times, and ask for help.

Memories, Inspiration & Challenges

Can you share a memorable hosting experience — good or awkward — that taught you something about inviting friends into your space?

It’s less specific and more of an observation, but revolving everything around the kitchen has become a mainstay because I realize guests are often curious about what’s being made and how, so I keep them close while I finish preparing dishes.

What’s the biggest myth you hear about hosting (or being the “host”) that you’d like to bust today?

Honestly, can’t think of one!

When you’re cooking for a larger group (say 10-12 guests) how do you manage the stress — especially given your comment about nerves when cooking for new people.

Prepare as much ahead as you can or have your elements for a salad ready to combine, which will save you time washing, chopping and peeling. Especially washing, let those greens dry out after a rinse, and back in the fridge so they can stay crispy for your salad.

Looking Ahead & Advice

Do you see any shifts in how people host post-pandemic (or in this moment)? What do you think the future of “gathering” looks like from your kitchen?

I think we will always gravitate towards connection, and food, arguably being the most universal. I see gatherings as evergreen and here to stay

For someone watching the campaign and thinking “I’d love to host but I’m intimidated” — what’s your starter hosting plan you’d recommend?

Keep it simple! Make a one-pot situation with a salad, good sourdough, and butter. You don’t need much else. Rustic cooking is unintimidating in nature, and the food you serve should be a reflection of you and the intention you have in hosting and preparing a meal.

Finally: What are you personally looking forward to with Room to Host— what do you hope the participants walk away with after sharing a meal with friends?

I’m always excited about finding new ways of encouraging people to connect through food, and Room to Host does just that.

Rapid-Fire / Fun Wrap-up

Host or be hosted?

Host

Crowd favourite dish you’ll always fall back on.

My dark chocolate and Guinness chili with all the fixings.

One appliance in your kitchen you couldn’t live without.

My fridge!

See the new appliances and Chef Antoni

No Taste Like Home: