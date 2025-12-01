Chef Antoni Porowski on Holiday Hosting and KitchenAid’s “Room to Host”

Chef Antoni Porowski has always believed that hosting is less about perfection and more about creating space for connection—an idea that feels especially meaningful during the holidays, when kitchens fill with family, friends, and the rituals that make this season shine. It’s a philosophy that sits at the heart of KitchenAid’s Room to Host. Best known as the food and wine expert on the Emmy Award–winning Netflix series Queer Eye, Antoni’s love of cooking began long before television, growing up in a Polish household where holiday meals and family traditions shaped his intuitive, ingredient-driven style.
Now, as people everywhere prepare to open their homes for the most host-heavy time of the year, Antoni is partnering with KitchenAid to help us rethink what gathering can look like. Room to Host is all about thoughtful design, smart tools, and creating a kitchen that works as beautifully as it feels—so anyone can welcome guests with confidence. In our conversation, Antoni shares how his early family cooking inspired him, why KitchenAid appliances are essential to the way he entertains today, and how the right setup—both physical flow and emotional ease—can transform a holiday gathering into a moment worth savoring.
What about the “Room to Host” concept immediately resonated with you?
For a lot of New Yorkers, entertaining can be challenging with limited space. I love that this initiative/activation makes it possible for guests/winners to host their own dinners.
How did you first become involved with KitchenAid and this idea of bringing people together around the kitchen?
Firstly, I’ve been a fan of KitchenAid since I started cooking. They’ve always been able to marry form and function seamlessly in all their products. It’s a brand synonymous with excellence. What really drew me in to Room to Host was encouraging and putting a spotlight on connecting with food. This has been my mantra not only in my career but something I’ve resonated strongly with since I was a kid. Food is important, but the human bonds and rituals we form around it are the memories we hold on to for a lifetime.
How has your idea of ‘hosting’ evolved, especially as people gather around the table to celebrate and connect?
Hosting can mean so many different things, but to me, it’s an opportunity to connect with my New York friends after months of travel or spend time with family during the holidays. It can be anything from a cocktail hour with snacks or a full multi-course meal. It’s all an opportunity to create memories and connections.
You’ve spoken before about cooking being a way to connect with others. How has your philosophy of hosting evolved as your career has grown?
Hosting for me is now a luxury with all of the travel that comes with work, so it’s something that has become more of a rarity, but in turn something I have learned to cherish more deeply as a result. In terms of the experience itself, I’ve loosened the reins on stressing myself out unnecessarily, as my philosophy on cooking has shifted to focusing on fewer ingredients with more focus on technique.
What are the three most essential elements of a great hosted meal in your kitchen? (e.g., ambience, pantry staples, flow)
There should always be a snack available right as guests arrive. It can be a goat cheese onion tart or as simple as food olives, aged parm, and some great sourdough and butter.
Second is music and lighting. It can’t be too snoozy but also not too loud or chaotic.
Third is the drink offerings. While I keep it simple, these past few years more friends have either abstained or have been limiting their alcohol consumption, so I try to have interesting mocktail options like flavored syrups or bitters.
If you were hosting a dinner for friends right now in this “Room to Host” spirit — what would be on the menu, and how would you set the tone?
It’s getting colder in New York, so maybe a bitter greens and citrus salad with a simple vinaigrette
I mentioned onion tarts earlier, so now that’s on my mind. Maybe a caramelized onion as well as a tomato version with some crispy prosciutto.
For the main course I’m all about make ahead, so a nice coq at Riesling or boeuf bourguignon (Bourdain’s recipe eliminates soaking the beef in wine overnight and tastes just as good if not better) with a sourdough loaf and Bordier butter.
The KitchenAid “Room to Host”
Room to Host invites people to “make a meal for friends in their kitchen.” How do you translate that in practice — how do you turn a regular kitchen into a gathering place?
Share what you’re making with your guests and involve them in the process. I like to think people enjoy learning things and can take some knowledge or tips home with them
KitchenAid is showcasing its appliance suite (the new major appliance line). How do the tools shape the experience of hosting for you? Do you have a “go to” appliance from KitchenAid that you rely on?
My stand mixer might be my oldest piece, although I’m a huge fan of their utensils, such great quality and durability. In terms of appliances, I was particularly struck by the gorgeous juniper finish fridge with copper hardware.
What are your tips for someone’s first “Room to Host” event feel polished, yet relaxed and true to the brand’s “unbuttoned luxury / no stuffiness” vibe?
Keep it simple, make the thing you’ve made a hundred times, and ask for help.
Memories, Inspiration & Challenges
Can you share a memorable hosting experience — good or awkward — that taught you something about inviting friends into your space?
It’s less specific and more of an observation, but revolving everything around the kitchen has become a mainstay because I realize guests are often curious about what’s being made and how, so I keep them close while I finish preparing dishes.
What’s the biggest myth you hear about hosting (or being the “host”) that you’d like to bust today?
Honestly, can’t think of one!
When you’re cooking for a larger group (say 10-12 guests) how do you manage the stress — especially given your comment about nerves when cooking for new people.
Prepare as much ahead as you can or have your elements for a salad ready to combine, which will save you time washing, chopping and peeling. Especially washing, let those greens dry out after a rinse, and back in the fridge so they can stay crispy for your salad.
Looking Ahead & Advice
Do you see any shifts in how people host post-pandemic (or in this moment)? What do you think the future of “gathering” looks like from your kitchen?
I think we will always gravitate towards connection, and food, arguably being the most universal. I see gatherings as evergreen and here to stay
For someone watching the campaign and thinking “I’d love to host but I’m intimidated” — what’s your starter hosting plan you’d recommend?
Keep it simple! Make a one-pot situation with a salad, good sourdough, and butter. You don’t need much else. Rustic cooking is unintimidating in nature, and the food you serve should be a reflection of you and the intention you have in hosting and preparing a meal.
Finally: What are you personally looking forward to with Room to Host— what do you hope the participants walk away with after sharing a meal with friends?
I’m always excited about finding new ways of encouraging people to connect through food, and Room to Host does just that.
Rapid-Fire / Fun Wrap-up
Host or be hosted?
Host
Crowd favourite dish you’ll always fall back on.
My dark chocolate and Guinness chili with all the fixings.
One appliance in your kitchen you couldn’t live without.
In contrast to his loyal followers in groups calling themselves “Jewish Voice for Peace” and “IfNotNow” Beinart has more than a trivial familiarity with Jewish tradition and texts, which he displays in presenting his views.
Chef Antoni Porowski on Holiday Hosting and KitchenAid’s “Room to Host”
Lisa Ellen Niver
Chef Antoni Porowski has always believed that hosting is less about perfection and more about creating space for connection—an idea that feels especially meaningful during the holidays, when kitchens fill with family, friends, and the rituals that make this season shine. It’s a philosophy that sits at the heart of KitchenAid’s Room to Host. Best known as the food and wine expert on the Emmy Award–winning Netflix series Queer Eye, Antoni’s love of cooking began long before television, growing up in a Polish household where holiday meals and family traditions shaped his intuitive, ingredient-driven style.
Now, as people everywhere prepare to open their homes for the most host-heavy time of the year, Antoni is partnering with KitchenAid to help us rethink what gathering can look like. Room to Host is all about thoughtful design, smart tools, and creating a kitchen that works as beautifully as it feels—so anyone can welcome guests with confidence. In our conversation, Antoni shares how his early family cooking inspired him, why KitchenAid appliances are essential to the way he entertains today, and how the right setup—both physical flow and emotional ease—can transform a holiday gathering into a moment worth savoring.
What about the “Room to Host” concept immediately resonated with you?
For a lot of New Yorkers, entertaining can be challenging with limited space. I love that this initiative/activation makes it possible for guests/winners to host their own dinners.
How did you first become involved with KitchenAid and this idea of bringing people together around the kitchen?
Firstly, I’ve been a fan of KitchenAid since I started cooking. They’ve always been able to marry form and function seamlessly in all their products. It’s a brand synonymous with excellence. What really drew me in to Room to Host was encouraging and putting a spotlight on connecting with food. This has been my mantra not only in my career but something I’ve resonated strongly with since I was a kid. Food is important, but the human bonds and rituals we form around it are the memories we hold on to for a lifetime.
How has your idea of ‘hosting’ evolved, especially as people gather around the table to celebrate and connect?
Hosting can mean so many different things, but to me, it’s an opportunity to connect with my New York friends after months of travel or spend time with family during the holidays. It can be anything from a cocktail hour with snacks or a full multi-course meal. It’s all an opportunity to create memories and connections.
Watch Kitchen Aid Ambassador Chef Atoni here and listen to his advice for hosting your next dinner party.
Your Personal Hosting Philosophy
You’ve spoken before about cooking being a way to connect with others. How has your philosophy of hosting evolved as your career has grown?
Hosting for me is now a luxury with all of the travel that comes with work, so it’s something that has become more of a rarity, but in turn something I have learned to cherish more deeply as a result. In terms of the experience itself, I’ve loosened the reins on stressing myself out unnecessarily, as my philosophy on cooking has shifted to focusing on fewer ingredients with more focus on technique.
What are the three most essential elements of a great hosted meal in your kitchen? (e.g., ambience, pantry staples, flow)
There should always be a snack available right as guests arrive. It can be a goat cheese onion tart or as simple as food olives, aged parm, and some great sourdough and butter.
Second is music and lighting. It can’t be too snoozy but also not too loud or chaotic.
Third is the drink offerings. While I keep it simple, these past few years more friends have either abstained or have been limiting their alcohol consumption, so I try to have interesting mocktail options like flavored syrups or bitters.
If you were hosting a dinner for friends right now in this “Room to Host” spirit — what would be on the menu, and how would you set the tone?
It’s getting colder in New York, so maybe a bitter greens and citrus salad with a simple vinaigrette
I mentioned onion tarts earlier, so now that’s on my mind. Maybe a caramelized onion as well as a tomato version with some crispy prosciutto.
For the main course I’m all about make ahead, so a nice coq at Riesling or boeuf bourguignon (Bourdain’s recipe eliminates soaking the beef in wine overnight and tastes just as good if not better) with a sourdough loaf and Bordier butter.
The KitchenAid “Room to Host”
Room to Host invites people to “make a meal for friends in their kitchen.” How do you translate that in practice — how do you turn a regular kitchen into a gathering place?
Share what you’re making with your guests and involve them in the process. I like to think people enjoy learning things and can take some knowledge or tips home with them
KitchenAid is showcasing its appliance suite (the new major appliance line). How do the tools shape the experience of hosting for you? Do you have a “go to” appliance from KitchenAid that you rely on?
My stand mixer might be my oldest piece, although I’m a huge fan of their utensils, such great quality and durability. In terms of appliances, I was particularly struck by the gorgeous juniper finish fridge with copper hardware.
What are your tips for someone’s first “Room to Host” event feel polished, yet relaxed and true to the brand’s “unbuttoned luxury / no stuffiness” vibe?
Keep it simple, make the thing you’ve made a hundred times, and ask for help.
Memories, Inspiration & Challenges
Can you share a memorable hosting experience — good or awkward — that taught you something about inviting friends into your space?
It’s less specific and more of an observation, but revolving everything around the kitchen has become a mainstay because I realize guests are often curious about what’s being made and how, so I keep them close while I finish preparing dishes.
What’s the biggest myth you hear about hosting (or being the “host”) that you’d like to bust today?
Honestly, can’t think of one!
When you’re cooking for a larger group (say 10-12 guests) how do you manage the stress — especially given your comment about nerves when cooking for new people.
Prepare as much ahead as you can or have your elements for a salad ready to combine, which will save you time washing, chopping and peeling. Especially washing, let those greens dry out after a rinse, and back in the fridge so they can stay crispy for your salad.
Looking Ahead & Advice
Do you see any shifts in how people host post-pandemic (or in this moment)? What do you think the future of “gathering” looks like from your kitchen?
I think we will always gravitate towards connection, and food, arguably being the most universal. I see gatherings as evergreen and here to stay
For someone watching the campaign and thinking “I’d love to host but I’m intimidated” — what’s your starter hosting plan you’d recommend?
Keep it simple! Make a one-pot situation with a salad, good sourdough, and butter. You don’t need much else. Rustic cooking is unintimidating in nature, and the food you serve should be a reflection of you and the intention you have in hosting and preparing a meal.
Finally: What are you personally looking forward to with Room to Host— what do you hope the participants walk away with after sharing a meal with friends?
I’m always excited about finding new ways of encouraging people to connect through food, and Room to Host does just that.
Rapid-Fire / Fun Wrap-up
Host or be hosted?
Host
Crowd favourite dish you’ll always fall back on.
My dark chocolate and Guinness chili with all the fixings.
One appliance in your kitchen you couldn’t live without.
My fridge!
See the new appliances and Chef Antoni
No Taste Like Home:
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Operation Israel: The Guardian Angel for Israel’s Defenders
Chef Antoni Porowski on Holiday Hosting and KitchenAid’s “Room to Host”
Poland’s Eternal Third Rail: Jews
The Theology of a Simple Basket
103 Year Old Holocaust Survivor Joseph Alexander Celebrates Birthday Alongside Rescued Hostage
Reframing the Fight: Jew-Haters As Losers
We Can’t Fight Antisemitism By Killing Free Speech
Buckley understood that free speech doesn’t mean freeing yourself from speech you don’t like; it means standing your ground and confronting it.
Tucker Carlson’s New ‘West’: A Civilization with No Room for Mainstream Jews
Carlson is not defending Western civilization. He is trying to redefine it into something smaller, harsher, and hostile to the very people who shaped it.
Peter Beinart’s Embrace of Jewish Powerlessness and anti-Zionism
In contrast to his loyal followers in groups calling themselves “Jewish Voice for Peace” and “IfNotNow” Beinart has more than a trivial familiarity with Jewish tradition and texts, which he displays in presenting his views.
Grateful for the Stories We Create
Thanksgiving is an ideal time to seek out family stories. What gets in the way are those other stories that assault us every hour on social media and news sites.
Print Issue: Tikvah Thinking Big | November 28, 2025
At its Jewish Leadership Conference in New York, the fast-growing Tikvah movement posed the provocative question: “Can the Jews Save the West?”
Comings and Goings – A poem for Parsha Vayetzei
We could have been roadside sheep salespeople…
Lenny and Adaeze Rosenberg: NYBD & Bakery, “It’s a Sweet World” and Italian Rainbow Cookies
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 134
A Moment in Time: “Being Thankful for the Ability to be Thankful”
Celebration of Thanksgiving by Observant Jews
A Bisl Torah — A Jewish Thanksgiving
Jews know Thanksgiving because it’s a holiday we essentially celebrate every week.
California Man Faces Up to 15 Years for Threat to ‘Blow Up Every Synagogue in a 20-Mile Radius’
Elijah Alexander King allegedly used his phone to search for shuls 10 minutes after sending the threat.
What Happens If Thanksgiving Shows Up And You Don’t Feel Grateful?
Should you feel obligated to show gratitude just because it’s an American tradition? And should you feel guilty if you don’t?
Thrilled and Grateful: A Two-Time National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards Finalist
Ramah Lights Up Sinai Temple, JNF-USA Global Conference
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Weiner and Cedars-Sinai: A ‘Temporary’ Job That’s Lasted 18 Years and Counting
Eighteen years on, he may be the busiest, happiest, most contented rav in Los Angeles.
A Portrait of Heartbreak and Compassion After the Wreckage of War in ‘Dog’
It’s the tale of an IDF officer who survived the fighting in Gaza only to suffer the invisible wounds of combat trauma, drug addiction and post-traumatic stress after he returns to Tel Aviv.
At Sinai Temple, Shmuel Rosner Highlights Jewish ‘Potential to Create a Better World’
“Why am I a Jew?” Rosner said from the bimah. “Three minutes aren’t nearly enough to lay out all the reasons, but here is one: not to betray our human potential to create a better world.”
Reinventing Thanksgiving Leftovers
Some might say that one of the best parts of Thanksgiving is the leftovers. These recipes have all the festivity and none of the guilt.
Light Heavenly Challah and a White Chocolate Babka
Baking challah is therapeutic and satisfying and I’m especially grateful for the spiritual opportunity to do the mitzvah of ha’frashat challah.
Table for Five: Vayetzei
Mama Rachel
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.