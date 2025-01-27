fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Breaking Boundaries: Celebrating My NAEJ Win and the Journey of Award-Winning Work

[additional-authors]
Picture of Lisa Ellen Niver

Lisa Ellen Niver

January 27, 2025

I’m thrilled to share that I WON in the Diversity in Entertainment category at the 2024 National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards for my podcast interview with Carolyn Ray of JourneyWoman!

What an absolute honor to be nominated FOUR times this year—and to now celebrate as a 9-time winner and 35-time finalist! I’m also deeply humbled to be nominated multiple times at both the NAEJ and Southern California Journalism Awards for Online Journalist of the Year.

This recognition means so much, and I’m incredibly grateful to the Los Angeles Press Club for not only celebrating my work but for the career-changing opportunities they’ve given me. From mentoring to networking and connecting with extraordinary people, they’ve been a transformative part of my journey.

I want to thank ALL of my incredible podcast guests—now spanning five seasons of Make Your Own Map! Each of you has brought unique perspectives, meaningful stories, and powerful insights to the mic, making this journey truly special. From Beth Santos and Carolyn Ray to Samantha Brown and beyond, you inspire me to keep asking questions and sharing stories that matter.

A HUGE thank you to the judges, my listeners, and everyone who continues to support my storytelling. My book has won awards, my podcast has won awards, and both my digital and print work have been recognized. I’m also excited to share that my YouTube channel has surpassed 2.25 million views—an incredible milestone that wouldn’t have been possible without you all.

I’m honored, inspired, and more motivated than ever to keep going! Here’s to continuing the journey and telling stories that connect us all.

 

What an honor to be nominated for online journalist of the year among these other incredible journalists:

A3. Online Journalist of the Year — Independent 

J3. Diversity in the Entertainment Industry 

J5. One-on-One Interview, TV Personalities

I also help with social media for LA Press Club—

Lisa Niver has won many awards! From 2017 to 2024, in the Southern California Journalism Awards and National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards, she has won nine times and been a finalist thirty-five times for a variety of broadcast, print, podcast and digital categories.

  • 2024 Winner: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards Diversity in the Entertainment Industry
  • 2024 4x Finalist: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards finalist for Online Journalist of the Year, and for three of my podcast interviews with Beth Santos, Wanderful, Carolyn Ray, JourneyWoman, and Samantha Brown, Places to Love.
  • 2024 2x Winner: Southern California Journalism Awards for podcast segments with Samantha Brown, Places to Love, and Tony Phelan, A Small Light
  • 2024 6x Finalist: Southern California Journalism Awards for Online Journalist of the Year, Podcast Host and for my podcast interviews with Andrew McCarthy, Samantha Brown, Tony Phelan and Christie Tate
  • 2023 Winner: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards Diversity in Entertainment
  • 2023 3x Finalist: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards
  • 2023 2x Finalist: Southern California Journalism Awards for Travel Reporting and Podcast Interview
  • 2022 Finalist: Southern California Journalism Awards for BOOK CRITICISM
  • 2021 Finalist: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards for Commentary Diversity/Gender and Commentary Analysis/Trend — Film
  • 2021 WinnerSouthern California Journalism Awards for TECHNOLOGY REPORTING
  • 2021 Finalist: Southern California Journalism Awards for BOOK CRITICISM
  • 2020 Winner: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards for Book Critic. See all of Lisa’s book reviews here.
  • 2020 Finalist: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards for Book Critic
  • 2020 Winner: Southern California Journalism Awards for print magazine article: Hemispheres Magazine for United Airlines
  • 2020 Five Time Finalist: Southern California Journalism awards

More about Lisa Niver: https://lisaniver.com/awards/

More about BRAVE-ish

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.