Breaking Boundaries: Celebrating My NAEJ Win and the Journey of Award-Winning Work

I’m thrilled to share that I WON in the Diversity in Entertainment category at the 2024 National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards for my podcast interview with Carolyn Ray of JourneyWoman!
What an absolute honor to be nominated FOUR times this year—and to now celebrate as a 9-time winner and 35-time finalist! I’m also deeply humbled to be nominated multiple times at both the NAEJ and Southern California Journalism Awards for Online Journalist of the Year.
This recognition means so much, and I’m incredibly grateful to the Los Angeles Press Club for not only celebrating my work but for the career-changing opportunities they’ve given me. From mentoring to networking and connecting with extraordinary people, they’ve been a transformative part of my journey.
I want to thank ALL of my incredible podcast guests—now spanning five seasons of Make Your Own Map! Each of you has brought unique perspectives, meaningful stories, and powerful insights to the mic, making this journey truly special. From Beth Santos and Carolyn Ray to Samantha Brown and beyond, you inspire me to keep asking questions and sharing stories that matter.
A HUGE thank you to the judges, my listeners, and everyone who continues to support my storytelling. My book has won awards, my podcast has won awards, and both my digital and print work have been recognized. I’m also excited to share that my YouTube channel has surpassed 2.25 million views—an incredible milestone that wouldn’t have been possible without you all.
I’m honored, inspired, and more motivated than ever to keep going! Here’s to continuing the journey and telling stories that connect us all.
What an honor to be nominated for online journalist of the year among these other incredible journalists:
Lisa Niver has won many awards! From 2017 to 2024, in the Southern California Journalism Awards and National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards, she has won nine times and been a finalist thirty-five times for a variety of broadcast, print, podcast and digital categories.
2024 Winner: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards Diversity in the Entertainment Industry
2024 4x Finalist: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards finalist for Online Journalist of the Year, and for three of my podcast interviews with Beth Santos, Wanderful, Carolyn Ray, JourneyWoman, and Samantha Brown, Places to Love.
2024 6x Finalist: Southern California Journalism Awards for Online Journalist of the Year, Podcast Host and for my podcast interviews with Andrew McCarthy, Samantha Brown, Tony Phelan and Christie Tate
2023 Winner: National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards Diversity in Entertainment
Breaking Boundaries: Celebrating My NAEJ Win and the Journey of Award-Winning Work
Lisa Ellen Niver
What an honor to be nominated for online journalist of the year among these other incredible journalists:
A3. Online Journalist of the Year — Independent
J3. Diversity in the Entertainment Industry
J5. One-on-One Interview, TV Personalities
I also help with social media for LA Press Club—
More about Lisa Niver: https://lisaniver.com/awards/
More about BRAVE-ish
